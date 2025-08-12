The Princess of Wales always seems most at home in her favorite country casual clothing, whether it's wearing her decades-old Penelope Chilvers boots or skinny jeans and one of her trusty Barbour jackets. But fans can't deny that evening gown moments—especially when a tiara is involved—are the highlight of any royal year.

Formal occasions are limited these days, especially amid Princess Kate's recovery from cancer. But when she does get to break out the eveningwear, Kate always knocks it out of the park. In the early days of her royal career, the princess kept it a bit more safe, but in recent years, she's gone for elegance and drama, wearing gowns with flowing capes and bold colors.

Like the Princess of Wales, I have a penchant for green, and it's a color that shows up often in her formal looks. But some of my favorite dresses she's worn range from glimmering gold to punchy pink. Ahead, Princess Kate's best evening gowns of all time (so far)—and some sparkly repliKates to copy her look.

Bond Premiere, 2021

Princess Kate is seen at the No Time to Die premiere in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gold sequined Jenny Packham gown Princess Kate wore to the No Time to Die premiere in September 2021 is hands-down the boldest—and most glamorous—outfit the royal has ever worn. Was it slightly over the top? Yes. Do I have an illustration of her wearing it on the wall in my office? Also yes. The plunging neck, the sequins, the cape...all of it added up to a total Bond Girl moment. 10/10, no notes.

Olympic Concert, 2012

Princess Kate is seen at the "Our Greatest Team Rises - BOA Olympic Concert" in 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The low back was covered in sparkling lace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I distinctly remember the first time I saw this dress, and I actually gasped out loud. Kate, then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, wore a teal version of Jenny Packham's Aspen bridal gown while attending the "Our Greatest Team Rises - BOA Olympic Concert" in May 2012. Its lace cap sleeves transitioned to a full lace back with tiny buttons marching down from the neck all the way down to her waist, and she wore her hair up in an intricate braided updo to show off the incredible detail.

ARK Gala Dinner, 2011

Princess Kate is seen at the ARK Gala Dinner in 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So many Jenny Packhams, so little time—and this happens to be the first dress from the designer that the princess ever wore. The then-Duchess of Cambridge chose a sparkly, pale pink number to attend the ARK (Absolute Return for Kids) 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner in June 2011. The flutter sleeves, shimmery sequins and banded waist make this an instant classic Kate piece, and she wore the gown again to a charity dinner in 2016.

National Portrait Gala, 2017

Princess is Kate is seen at the National Portrait Gala in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This forest green Temperley London dress is the first non-Packham to hit the list, and for good reason. The deep green color was the perfect choice for a March event, with the princess wearing the long-sleeved lace gown to the 2017 Portrait Gala for London's National Portrait Gallery. While she'd worn a number of black lace dresses prior to this event, switching her wardrobe up with a jewel-toned color made this moment all the more exciting.

Pakistan Tour, 2019

Princess Kate is seen at the Pakistan National Monument in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

William and Kate's 2019 tour of Pakistan brought many memorable fashion moments, but this sequined Jenny Packham dress was certainly the best in my book. She paired a deep green version of the designer's Georgia gown with a matching beaded scarf draped over her shoulder, a nod both to Pakistani culture and the color of the nation's flag. Two years later, she repeated the gown at the 2021 Royal Variety Show and wore a pink version of the dress twice in 2023. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Caribbean Tour, 2022

Princess Kate is seen in the Bahamas in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This icy blue satin gown was one of my favorite looks from the couple's 2022 Caribbean tour, and it was a true Disney princess moment. The Cinderella-esque dress with shoulder bows was designed by London-based designer Phillipa Lepley, and Kate wore it to attend a gala hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas at the Baha Mar Resort. The princess doesn't often do these full-skirted ballgowns, making the piece a fun departure from her usual evening repertoire. More of this, please.

South African State Banquet, 2022

Princess Kate is seen at Buckingham Palace in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales once again wore a Jenny Packham bridal gown in 2022, choosing a custom version of the designer's Elsbeth dress for a state banquet honoring South African president Cyril Ramaphosa. I can't resist a good cape, and the bejeweled shoulders and caped detail gave this classic white gown a major dose of glamour. Plus, the gems matched perfectly with Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara.

Caribbean Tour, 2022

Princess Kate is seen in Belize in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

2022 was a great year for gowns, as Princess Kate proved once again during the Caribbean tour that spring. She stepped out of her comfort zone in a bright pink dress by one of her favorite (and now defunct) brands, The Vampire's Wife, while attending a reception in Belize.

Kate has worn several pink evening dresses in the past, but this is the only time she's worn such a bright shade of the color in a formal gown. While The Vampire's Wife is sadly no more, if you have a spare $3,200, someone's selling Kate's exact gown on Poshmark at the moment.

Caribbean Tour, 2022

Princess Kate is seen in Jamaica in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What can I say, the Caribbean tour was an excellent time for royal fashion. Once again Princess Kate turned to Jenny Packham (and another green dress) for a glitzy dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica. This gown stands out to me for a number of reasons—mostly because, like the pale blue Phillipa Lepley, Kate rarely goes for an all-out fairytale ballgown moment at formal events.

The fluffy tulle detail on this off-the-shoulder dress brings back memories of gowns you'd see when Queen Elizabeth was young, and perhaps that was the point. The tour took place during the late monarch's Platinum Jubilee, and came amid protests from Caribbean nations calling for independence.

100 Women in Finance Gala, 2019

Princess Kate is seen at the 100 Women in Finance Gala in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gucci isn't a label you see Princess Kate wearing too often, so I was thrilled to see her in this pink gown at the 100 Women in Finance Gala in 2019. Multiple shades of tulle fabric came together to form the most perfect princess dress, tied up with a maroon velvet waistband. Since Kate is a frequent outfit repeater, my fingers are crossed that she brings this one out of the vaults someday soon.

