The Surprising Detail About Princess Diana's Earrings You Probably Missed at Kate Middleton's Latest Appearance
The Princess of Wales wore her late-mother-in-law's pearl drops for Commonwealth Day 2025.
Princess Kate has honored the mother-in-law she never met, Princess Diana, in a number of ways through the years. Whether it's channeling the late princess in a very similar mint green blazer or wearing Diana's iconic sapphire engagement ring, Kate has paid numerous fashion tributes to the People's Princess. On March 10, the Princess of Wales wore Diana's beloved Collingwood Pearl Earrings—a pair Kate has worn to several royal events—to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. However, a close-up photo of the royal's left ear reveals a worrying detail.
The large pearl drop earrings feature diamond caps and hang from two diamond studs, but zooming in on a picture from Commonwealth Day, it's clear that one of the stones above the pearl drop is missing. Whether it fell out en route to the ceremony or the Princess of Wales was aware that the stone was missing is anyone's guess, but it seems the historic jewels will be in need of a swift repair.
According to The Court Jeweller, the pearl style was given to Diana by the Collingwood jewelry brand and she first wore the earrings to a special dinner just ahead of her 1981 royal wedding. Princess Diana went on to wear the pearl drops many times over the years, often pairing them with her go-to Lover's Knot Tiara.
Princess Kate first wore the Collingwood Pearl Drops to a state banquet in 2017, when she paired the earrings with Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara. Since then, she's gone on to wear the earrings to several white-tie events with the aforementioned tiara, and also showed off the pearls at Garter Day 2019 and in her stunning 40th birthday portraits.
As for the rest of Princess Kate's Commonwealth Day jewels, she paired Diana's earrings with Queen Elizabeth's Japanese Pearl Choker, a piece that Kate wore to both the late Queen's funeral and to Prince Philip's. The Princess of Wales went with a red theme for the rest of her look, choosing to repeat a scarlet-hued Catherine Walker coat dress with a red pillbox hat.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
'Picture This' Stars Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
We tested the rom-com on everything from their go-to karaoke songs to their hidden talents.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Gigi Hadid’s Spring Reset Includes This Expensive-Looking, and Much Darker, Hair Color
The model showed off yet another hair change days after being spotted with silver strands.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
7 Times the Royal Family Broke Queen Elizabeth's More Understated "Rule"
These royal women are doing it their way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
7 Times the Royal Family Broke Queen Elizabeth's More Understated "Rule"
These royal women are doing it their way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Kate Middleton Revealed Her "Inner Steel" and Proved She Was a "Tough Cookie" During Awkward Party Moment
The future Queen has always stood her ground.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Americans Have a Surprising Favorite Member of the Royal Family, Per Latest Poll—and It Isn't Princess Kate
The rankings are wildly different than the same U.K. survey.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Isn't Traveling Overseas This Month—But She Is Making This Major Solo Appearance Instead
Mark your calendars, royal fans.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Is Heading to This Country for the First Time—But Princess Kate Won't be Joining Him
The visit is "off the table" for the Princess of Wales.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jewelry Expert Reveals Who Owns the Most Expensive Royal Engagement Ring
From pink sapphires to classic diamonds, these regal rings don't disappoint.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Shares Her Surprising Favorite Thing About "Being a Princess" With Young Fan
A resurfaced video from 2019 shows a sweet interaction the royal had in Northern Ireland.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Makes Her Commonwealth Day Return in Historic Royal Pearls and a Scarlet Coat That Sends a Message
The Princess of Wales looked radiant in red at Westminster Abbey.
By Kristin Contino Published