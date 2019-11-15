image
Today's Top Stories
1
Watchlist: Kat Dennings' New Show, 'Dollface'
image
2
The Nordstrom Fall Sale Is Here
image
3
The Only Pair of Tights You Need to Survive Winter
image
4
Cute Gift Ideas for Every Member of Your Squad
image
5
How This CEO Built Tech That Predicts the Future

Kate Middleton Revisits One of Her First Royal Patronages In a Beloved Oscar de la Renta Dress

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duchess Of Cambridge Opens The Nook Children Hospice
Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • EACH was one of her first patronages, and she's unveiling a facility she helped raise funds for.

        This morning, Kate Middleton has arrived at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), which offers "care & support for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and their families across East Anglia." According to royal reporter Victoria Murphy, Kate became patron of EACH in 2012, and it was one of the very first charities she became patron of after she officially became part of the Royal Family post-wedding.

        She's in a royal rewear—her beloved fuchsia Oscar de la Renta coatdress—and opening a new £10 million The Nook facility, which will provide hospice services for kids locally. This is a cause that's incredibly important to Kate, not just because of the amount of time she's supported the organization: "Five years after she launched an appeal for funds for a new center for severely ill children, she will proudly walk into the state-of-the-art building and see the fruits of its success," per royal reporter Simon Perry.

        While she was there, she chatted with kids and their families. We also got a cute little Charlotte detail!

        Here's Kate arriving:

        And here's the full look:

        The Duchess Of Cambridge Opens The Nook Children Hospice
        Samir HusseinGetty Images

        Kate looooves this dress, and I can absolutely see why. It's gorge on her:

        So stunning. Keep rocking color in these cold winter months, Kate, because it's making me happy.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Twin in Blue
        image
        Kate Middleton Pairs Chanel With Her Fall Look
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
        image Meghan Markle's Makeup Mishap Is So Relatable
        image Queen Elizabeth Will Go Fur Free
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        SAFRICA-BRITAIN-ROYAL Shop Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit on Secret Trip
        The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Attend a Roundtable Discussion on Gender Equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust Buy a $20 Replica of Meghan Markle's $200 Sweater
        RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show Kate Middleton's Favorite Sneakers Are On Sale
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex Shop Meghan Markle's Favorite Birdies Flats
        image Rothy's Just Dropped a New Collection
        image Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Di in Purple
        BRITAIN-ROYALS Kate Middleton's Shoppable Christening Earrings
        image Meghan Markle's Strathberry Bags Restocked