- This morning in East Anglia, Kate Middleton rewore her gorgeous Oscar de la Renta coatdress for a particularly important cause.
- EACH was one of her first patronages, and she's unveiling a facility she helped raise funds for.
- When she last wore the dress in January, it seemed like she was channeling both Princess Diana and Meghan Markle, who wore a similar outfit around the same time.
This morning, Kate Middleton has arrived at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), which offers "care & support for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and their families across East Anglia." According to royal reporter Victoria Murphy, Kate became patron of EACH in 2012, and it was one of the very first charities she became patron of after she officially became part of the Royal Family post-wedding.
She's in a royal rewear—her beloved fuchsia Oscar de la Renta coatdress—and opening a new £10 million The Nook facility, which will provide hospice services for kids locally. This is a cause that's incredibly important to Kate, not just because of the amount of time she's supported the organization: "Five years after she launched an appeal for funds for a new center for severely ill children, she will proudly walk into the state-of-the-art building and see the fruits of its success," per royal reporter Simon Perry.
While she was there, she chatted with kids and their families. We also got a cute little Charlotte detail!
Here's Kate arriving:
And here's the full look:
Kate looooves this dress, and I can absolutely see why. It's gorge on her:
So stunning. Keep rocking color in these cold winter months, Kate, because it's making me happy.
