Princess Kate's Next Official Royal Engagement Has Been Scheduled for June

Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne
One day after Princess Kate was seen in public for the first time since Christmas Day, royal reporters have spotted what looks to be her next royal engagement.

According to the British Army's official website, the Princess of Wales is scheduled to inspect soldiers of the Household Division in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, as part of this year's Trooping the Colour ceremony in London June 8.

At this time, this is the first known event that the princess is scheduled to take part in following her recovery from abdominal surgery, though obviously there's plenty of time for other engagements to be added to her agenda in the meantime.

As pointed out by royal reporter Cameron Walker on Twitter, none of this has been directly addressed by Kensington Palace at time of writing. However, it seems unlikely that the Army would have published this schedule without the Palace's permission, though this is speculation on my part.

When Kensington Palace first announced that Princess Kate had undergone a "planned abdominal surgery" in mid-January, they said that the princess would not return to royal duties until at least after Easter. In this context, June seems to fit within the Palace's plan for Kate's recovery.

Until this week, Kate had not been seen in public since Christmas Day, which sparked a lot of speculation among royal fans and the chronically online. However, she was photographed on Monday in a car with her mother Carole Middleton. TMZ published the pictures, which provided an update of sorts on the princess' recovery.

Following widespread speculation last week, the Palace issued the strongly worded statement: "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands."

