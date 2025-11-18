Princess Kate Brings Back a Decade-Old Pair of $5,000 Diamond Earrings During Her First Speech Since Cancer Diagnosis

Princess Kate looked all business in a new pale gray suit as she attended the Future Workforce Summit in London on Tuesday, November 18—but all eyes were on her sparkling diamond earrings. The Princess of Wales wore a pair of Mappin & Webb drop earrings she hasn't been seen in since 2023 as she took the stage at the event, which was hosted by the Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.

The Princess of Wales wore a single-breasted Roland Mouret blazer and matching trousers to the summit, which brought together influential business leaders to drive further action and investment in the early years. She paired the gray suit with a previously worn white ruffle blouse by Knatchbull , a Smythson East West tote bag and black Russell and Bromley pumps.

Along with her new suit, royal fans couldn't help but notice her diamond drop earrings. The Princess of Wales debuted the £3,750 (about $4,933) Mappin & Webb Empress Diamond Carriage Earrings at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015, and has gone on to wear them on numerous occasions over the years. But the earrings, which were a regular part of her jewelry routine, haven't been seen on the princess since she attended the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

The Princess of Wales is seen at the Future Workforce Summit on November 18. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her exact earrings are no longer available, but the jewelry retailer offers a range of other options in its "Empress" range, including similar earrings and a matching pendant, which Kate also owns.

During Tuesday's summit, Princess Kate made her first public speech since she was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. The Princess of Wales touched on the theme of love in her message—an idea that ties into the theme of her upcoming Together at Christmas concert, to be held December 5 at Westminster Abbey.

"My passion and the work of The Centre for Early Childhood stems from one essential truth; that the love we feel in our earliest years fundamentally shapes who we become and how we thrive as adults," the princess said.

The Princess of Wales is seen at the Future Workforce Summit on November 18. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is pictured giving a speech at the Future Workforce Summit on November 18. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Love is the first and most essential bond," she continued. "But it is also the invisible thread, woven with time, attention and tenderness, through consistent, nurturing relationships which creates the grounded and meaningful environments around a child."

She added that the "home should be the space where love, safety and rhythm enable a child to thrive."

Tuesday's event brought together leaders in the U.K. business world such as Aviva, NatWest Group, Iceland, Ikea UK and Ireland, The Lego Group and Deloitte, all of whom are part of the The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. Attendees reported on the work their organizations have delivered, which have reached more than half a million babies and young children to date.

According to Kensington Palace, the group also discussed innovative new projects from Amazon, Kellogg’s, Jude’s, Salesforce and the Co-op.