Why Saturday Evenings "Were Always a Nightmare" for Princess Diana, According to Her Former Royal Butler

"They had the 'loudest shout,' as Diana would say."

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After joining the Royal Family, Princess Diana became known the world over. Even after her divorce from King Charles, the former Princess of Wales continued to be beloved by people everywhere. But according to one former employee, Diana struggled with weekends for a devastating reason.

In his book The Royal Insider: My Life With The Queen, The King, and Princess Diana, former royal butler Paul Burrell opened up about his experience working with the ex-Princess of Wales.

"Saturday evenings were always a nightmare for Diana," Burrell wrote. "She had no idea what would appear in the now defunct News of the World [tabloid newspaper] on Sunday morning."

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As for why the royal was allegedly concerned about what might be printed, Burrell wrote, "It was then Britain's biggest-selling newspaper with millions of readers. They had the 'loudest shout,' as Diana would say."

Princess Diana wearing a blue blazer

"They had the 'loudest shout,' as Diana would say."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burrell continued, "I would go by taxi at midnight on Saturday evening to Victoria station to buy the first editions of all of the Sunday newspapers. On the taxi ride back to Kensington Palace, I would look through every one."

According to the butler, "Sometimes stories screamed from the front pages and I was taking an incendiary device back to apartments 8 and 9 as Diana would certainly shoot the messenger if she didn't like the contents."

Princess Diana revenge dress

"She had no idea what would appear in the now defunct News of the World on Sunday morning."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"This continued for years," the former butler shared. "I can't begin to tell you how devastated the princess was at times, or how many stories nibbled away at her confidence and character."

Tragically, invasive tabloid stories seemingly haunted Diana throughout her life, which must have been incredibly difficult to deal with.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.