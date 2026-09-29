Why Saturday Evenings "Were Always a Nightmare" for Princess Diana, According to Her Former Royal Butler

As for why the royal was allegedly concerned about what might be printed, Burrell wrote, "It was then Britain's biggest-selling newspaper with millions of readers. They had the 'loudest shout,' as Diana would say."
Sphere
The Royal Insider
Burrell continued, "I would go by taxi at midnight on Saturday evening to Victoria station to buy the first editions of all of the Sunday newspapers. On the taxi ride back to Kensington Palace, I would look through every one."
According to the butler, "Sometimes stories screamed from the front pages and I was taking an incendiary device back to apartments 8 and 9 as Diana would certainly shoot the messenger if she didn't like the contents."
"This continued for years," the former butler shared. "I can't begin to tell you how devastated the princess was at times, or how many stories nibbled away at her confidence and character."
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Tragically, invasive tabloid stories seemingly haunted Diana throughout her life, which must have been incredibly difficult to deal with.