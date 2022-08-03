Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at the Commonwealth Games with Silly Faces

The young royal knows how to command attention.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the swimming competition at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 2, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton took to the stands for this year’s Commonwealth Games and brought along a very energetic Princess Charlotte for the outing. The young royal attended gymnastics, swimming, and hockey matches on August 2 alongside her parents and it seems she had a blast as a spectator.  

She surely drew the attention of onlookers as she was rarely photographed without a spirited expression. From tugging on her pigtails to pulling funny faces, Charlotte commanded the spotlight with her gestures. 

It looks like she may have taken after her animated younger brother, Prince Louis, who stole the show at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June. While it was a day to celebrate the Queen’s historic 70-year-long reign, all eyes were on Prince Louis while he made goofy faces and covered his ears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watching a Hockey match between England and India at the University of Birmingham, Selly Oak during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the hockey during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

For the outing, Charlotte sported a striped dress while Kate was decked out in all white and William wore a blue jacket and shirt. Royal fans also couldn’t help but notice Kate was missing her trademark engagement ring. To be fair, Kate has often gone without the sparkler in the past, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. And since she was attending a sporting event, we don’t blame her for opting to wear just her simple gold wedding band. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

 Judging by the Duke and Duchess’ Instagram, the day was a success. A post from the couple’s page read, “Thank you Birmingham! Athletes, mascots and an amazing atmosphere…. an unforgettable day for all of us at #B2022!”

The post continued, “A real highlight was going behind the scenes with @teamsportsaid and @officialteamengland Futures where the next generation of athletes and support staff are helped to perform at their best, handle pressure and make the most of their experience at major Games.”

Now if only Prince George would join in on his younger siblings’ fun. 

