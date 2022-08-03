Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at the Commonwealth Games with Silly Faces

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Kate Middleton took to the stands for this year’s Commonwealth Games and brought along a very energetic Princess Charlotte for the outing. The young royal attended gymnastics, swimming, and hockey matches on August 2 alongside her parents and it seems she had a blast as a spectator.

She surely drew the attention of onlookers as she was rarely photographed without a spirited expression. From tugging on her pigtails to pulling funny faces, Charlotte commanded the spotlight with her gestures.

It looks like she may have taken after her animated younger brother, Prince Louis, who stole the show at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June. While it was a day to celebrate the Queen’s historic 70-year-long reign, all eyes were on Prince Louis while he made goofy faces and covered his ears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

For the outing, Charlotte sported a striped dress while Kate was decked out in all white and William wore a blue jacket and shirt. Royal fans also couldn’t help but notice Kate was missing her trademark engagement ring . To be fair, Kate has often gone without the sparkler in the past , especially during the coronavirus pandemic. And since she was attending a sporting event, we don’t blame her for opting to wear just her simple gold wedding band.

Judging by the Duke and Duchess’ Instagram, the day was a success. A post from the couple’s page read, “Thank you Birmingham! Athletes, mascots and an amazing atmosphere…. an unforgettable day for all of us at #B2022!”

The post continued, “A real highlight was going behind the scenes with @teamsportsaid and @officialteamengland Futures where the next generation of athletes and support staff are helped to perform at their best, handle pressure and make the most of their experience at major Games.”

Now if only Prince George would join in on his younger siblings’ fun.