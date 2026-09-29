Princess Kate and Princess Lilibet Share One Sentimental Hobby in Common

The young royal appears to be following in her aunt's footsteps.

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Princess Kate wears a blue wrap dress and has long wavy brown hair
(Image credit: Backgrid/Instagram/@meghan)
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Princess Lilibet now resides in the U.K., alongside her brother Prince Archie, and their parents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In an adorable photo shared on Duchess Meghan's Instagram account, it became apparent that Lilibet shares a sentimental hobby with her aunt, Princess Kate.

In a photograph shared in an Instagram montage, which paid tribute to Prince Harry on his birthday, Princess Lilibet could be seen using a Polaroid camera. In the sweet picture, the little royal snapped a photo of her dad while he was wearing a straw hat.

Although Lilibet's face was hidden in the photo, she appeared to be wearing a floral dress and her long red hair was worn down around her shoulders. Prince Harry seemed to be having fun, too, while striking a pose in his big hat.

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Princess Lilibet takes a photo of Prince Harry wearing a straw hat

Princess Lilibet appears to be a budding photographer.

(Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

Princess Kate is known to take a lot of photographs of her family, many of which have been shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account.

In May 2020, the princess revealed that she had been spending her time teaching herself photography.

As Kate told This Morning (via Hello! magazine), "Well I am very much an amateur photographer. I've sort of learned along the way, but during this time I've spent lots of time picking up my camera and taking photographs of the children because they are always around us when we are doing stuff together, which has been great."

Kate Middleton wearing green rain boots in 2012

Princess Kate is a keen photographer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate further explained, "One of the fantastic things about photography is really capturing that moment so it's not staged, it's not clearing your house so you have that perfect studio set up. It's really capturing those moments that feel real to you."

Clearly, Lilibet and Kate are both very creative and have a lot in common.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.