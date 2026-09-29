Princess Kate and Princess Lilibet Share One Sentimental Hobby in Common

In a photograph shared in an Instagram montage, which paid tribute to Prince Harry on his birthday, Princess Lilibet could be seen using a Polaroid camera. In the sweet picture, the little royal snapped a photo of her dad while he was wearing a straw hat.
Although Lilibet's face was hidden in the photo, she appeared to be wearing a floral dress and her long red hair was worn down around her shoulders. Prince Harry seemed to be having fun, too, while striking a pose in his big hat.
Princess Kate is known to take a lot of photographs of her family, many of which have been shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account.
In May 2020, the princess revealed that she had been spending her time teaching herself photography.
As Kate told This Morning (via Hello! magazine), "Well I am very much an amateur photographer. I've sort of learned along the way, but during this time I've spent lots of time picking up my camera and taking photographs of the children because they are always around us when we are doing stuff together, which has been great."
Princess Kate further explained, "One of the fantastic things about photography is really capturing that moment so it's not staged, it's not clearing your house so you have that perfect studio set up. It's really capturing those moments that feel real to you."
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Clearly, Lilibet and Kate are both very creative and have a lot in common.