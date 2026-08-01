Princess Kate and Prince William, along with their three children—Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis—are currently in Glasgow, Scotland for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. For the sporty outing, the Princess of Wales rewore a French girl classic top with a new blazer.

To watch a netball match with her kids, Princess Kate appeared to be wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection Camden Cashmere Jacket in Dark Racing Green, which retails for $3,790. Unfortunately, the blazer seems to have sold out in Princess Kate's striking shade, but remains available in Cream and Porcini.

The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of Breton stripes and she decided to invoke her favorite French girl trend for the Commonwealth Games. Kate has worn Breton striped tops on numerous occasions, meaning the style has become somewhat of a trademark for the royal.

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She completed the outfit with a long pleated white skirt.

Princess Kate arriving at the 2026 Commonwealth Games with Charlotte, Louis, and George. (Image credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Ralph Lauren Collection Camden Cashmere Jacket $3,790 at Ralph Lauren

The Princess of Wales accessorized her Commonwealth Games outfit with her Anya Hindmarch Neeson Square Tote in Chalk, which is available in multiple colors and retails for $1,490.

For jewelry, Kate chose her $2,025 Annoushka Favorites Pearl Earrings, which include freshwater pearls suspended from yellow gold hoops.

Princess Kate wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection blazer with Breton stripes. (Image credit: Euan Cherry/Getty Images)

As always, the princess's outfit perfectly combined smart, classic pieces with everyday comfort.

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