This week, Lawrence went full founder mode at the 2026 WWD Beauty Inc. Catalysts conference. She represented her new haircare brand, Mes Beauty, in the ultimate high-low uniform: a tank top with a snowy white, robe-style coat. The no-belt-needed number featured elongated lace lapels and fuzzy feather-trimmed sleeves and hem. From there, J.Law dressed down her winter whites with ripped, mid-wash jeans. To lighten up the look, she paired the outerwear with strappy black sandals.
Lawrence finished the look with pearl and onyx drop earrings from Completedworks, a '90s-inspired diamond necklace on a black cord chain, and a swan-shaped novelty bag from Dior's Spring 2027 runway show.
Take it from Lawrence's coat collection: Not all dusters are created equal. While the Conner Ives fur-trimmed Silk Robe has earned celebrity endorsements from Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz, and Lawrence, the latter A-lister doesn't limit herself to a single interpretation. Lawrence's dusters come in all colors, lengths, and finishes, as proven by the velvet, sidewalk-sweeping, and chartreuse Colleen Allen coat she wore last month.
Now, I'm not encouraging fashion fans to ignore the forecast in a robe and flip-flops this winter. By wearing Lawrence's duster and denim, however, you won't run the risk of hypothermia. So, if you're in the market for a seasonal set that will keep you warm, cozy, and effortlessly elegant, shop the Lawrence-looking styles below.
Shop Denim and Dusters Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
La Ligne
Maeve Coat
Show Me Your Mumu
Stormi Cardigan
For Love & Lemons
Ruffle Faux Feather Coat — Cream
Wolf & Badger
Ivory Long Faux Fur Coat Gustave
Levi's
Low Loose Jeans
Madewell
The '90s Ripped Mid Waist Straight Leg Jeans
FRAME
The Vertical Distressed High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Calvin Klein
90s Straight Jeans
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.