Closely associated with fall foliage and pumpkin spice lattes, barn jackets have a reputation as a quintessential autumn staple to uphold. But I’ve always believed that this rugged layer can prove its worth during the spring season, too. It just so happens that pop star Rosalía agrees with me.

On Thursday, March 19, the “Berghain” singer was spotted roaming the city streets of Paris while in town for her Lux Tour. She wasn’t dressed in a tailored trench coat or a sturdy denim jacket, though—she ditched those traditional spring layers for Barbour’s Beadnell Waxed Jacket. Designed with a waxed cotton exterior, a tartan lining, and a corduroy collar, her buttoned layer flaunted a country-chic feel even in the City of Light.

Rosalía gave the barn jacket trend her stamp of approval while out in Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rosalía kept the rest of her look quite simple, wearing a fitted beige T-shirt, baggy jeans that pooled around the hem, and a pair of suede boots. Without a hint of jewelry in sight, and her barn jacket front-and-center, her outfit was the definition of casual chic.

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She kept her styling understated, with jeans and a T-shirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It’s not just Rosalía who has endorsed the barn jacket trend for spring. I’ve also noticed other celebrities that have co-signed the look for warmer temperatures. Just two days ago, Zoë Kravitz stepped out in New York City wearing an army green version that featured an elongated hemline and contrasting black buttons along the front. Similar to Rosalía, Kravitz grounded her casual look in a pair of wide-leg denim bottoms and hefty black boots to match.

The love that A-listers have for barn jackets runs deep. If I had to trace the origin of this latest chore coat craze, I’d go all the way back to Prada’s Spring 2024 runway. There, the Italian luxury label showcased a classic khaki option finished with a deep brown leather collar. Styled alongside a whimsical fringed top, a sheer skirt, and pointy pumps, Prada proved that this outerwear style has range with a capital R.

There's nothing new about barn jackets. The outerwear trend experienced a surge in popularity after appearing on Prada's Spring 2024 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This season, I’ll be dressing my barn jacket up, down, and all around. I plan to build my collection with Rosalía’s Barbour version, along with other styles from Madewell, Reformation, and more. If you’d like to do the same, scroll on and shop.

Shop Barn Jackets Inspired by Rosalía