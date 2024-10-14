Kate Middleton Revisits Her All-Time Favorite Fall Jacket for Prince Louis's Soccer Match
The Princess of Wales was a stylish soccer mom during a rare public appearance following the end of her chemotherapy treatments.
In a rare public appearance following the end of her chemotherapy treatments, Princess Kate ushered in fall via one of her favorite jackets and while cheering on her son, Prince Louis.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Princess of Wales was spotted at her youngest son's soccer match, according to one fellow mom who was in attendance and multiple media outlets, including reports from GB News and Daily Express.
"You won't actually believe it," TikToker @royalteaandtarot posted. "So, I take my son to a football match most weekends. And as usual, I went to the football match, and as I arrived there were a lot of people chatting and it was a bit of a weird atmosphere, not the usual atmosphere.
"And I go up to one of my friends who I see there every week and I said, 'What's going on, what's the excitement? It's just a football match,'" the surprised fan continued. "And I couldn't believe what she'd just said. She said, 'If you turn around, [Princess Kate's] over there.'"
@royalteaandtarot ♬ original sound - RoyalTeaAndTarot
In the video, Kate Middleton is seen sporting one of her favorite go-to fall jackets—a caramel-colored Barbour x Alex Chung jacket made from waxed cotton and featuring a black corduroy collar.
Royals fans will certainly recognize the jacket, as it was the same one the Princess of Wales wore in April 2023 for an event at a Rugby Club in South Wales.
To complete her autumnal look, Middleton sported a pair of brown pants, a light brown scarf and a Really Wild Clothing olive green cap.
The low-key outing is one of the first public appearances made by the Princess of Wales since she announced she completed chemotherapy treatments following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Just days prior, Middleton accompanied her husband Prince William on an official royal visit, meeting with families and emergency services personnel impacted by the tragic knife attack that killed three young girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England this summer.
For the important visit—which included speaking with the parents of victims Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Bebe King, 6, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9—the Prince and Princess of Wales color-coordinated in matching burgundy outfits.
Middleton layered a merlot polka dot pussy bow dress from Whistles beneath a bespoke Alexander McQueen double-breasted coat that fell to her calves.
The outfit was not unlike one she wore two weeks ago while visiting a young girl and cancer patient, 16-year-old photographer Liz Hatton. For that visit, the royal wore a Roland Mouret suit—the same suit she wore during a December 2022 trip to Boston.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
