Princess Kate can't resist a good trouser suit—or a royal re-wear—and she sent a message with her wardrobe while meeting young families in Oxford, England, on Thursday, October 9. The Princess of Wales brought back the same olive green Victoria Beckham suit she debuted while giving out the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in May—and the timing couldn't have been more perfect.

The former Spice Girl's new Netflix docuseries, Victoria Beckham, debuted on Thursday, making Kate's outfit a sweet sartorial nod to the designer—and it seems Beckham has returned the favor. Since Kate first wore the designer's jacket in May, its name has been changed to honor Princess Catherine (albeit spelled with a K), having been previously called the "Patch Pocket Jacket."

With olive popping up all over this season, its green hue is also right on trend for fall 2025. The Princess of Wales originally wore the suit with a ruffled white blouse, but she made its second outing a monochromatic moment by pairing Beckham's Katherine blazer and wide-legged trousers with a coordinating olive green top.

Princess Kate wore a green Victoria Beckham trouser suit for her trip to Oxford on October 9. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess met with local families in Oxford. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess kept the green theme going with her earrings, wearing an old favorite pair of Kiki McDonough green amethyst drops. She also kept Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis close to her heart with a gold Daniella Draper pendant engraved with their initials, G, C and L.

Kate visited Oxford to support her work with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, and participated in a "stay and play" session with kids visiting Home-Start Oxford. In August, the Princess of Wales announced a new series of animated films aimed at early childhood professionals, and during Thursday's visit, she met with parents and volunteers who have benefited from the Home-Start charity's services.

The Princess of Wales interacted with families at Home-Start Oxford. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate took part in a play session with children on October 9. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Kensington Palace, the organization supports families going through difficult times to work towards increasing parents’ confidence, independence and resilience.

This isn't the first time the Princess of Wales has worn a green suit to promote her early years work. In August, she wore a cropped Veronica Beard blazer and matching emerald green pants to promote the new series of videos that will be rolled out at organizations across the U.K., including the 9,000-strong network of volunteers across all local Home-Starts.