When Wimbledon rolls around, every royal fan knows that Kate Middleton will be in attendance—usually for several days.

This summer, Kate wore a stunning white Suzannah dress to the annual tennis competition, and royal fans were blown away by the simple elegance of the look.

Kate's white Suzannah dress is finally available to purchase—for £1,850 (or about $2,270 in U.S. dollars).

Kate Middleton is a staple at Wimbledon and royal fans look forward to watching the duchess watch tennis all year. They also look forward to watching what she'll be wearing for said watching. Yeah, I'm a little lost too. Sorry.

The point is: People are obsessed with Kate's style year-round and her Wimbledon lewks are no exception. This summer, one of the Duchess of Cambridge's most stunning Wimbledon ensembles was the simple and elegant, white Suzannah dress she wore on the first day of the 2019 tournament.

As Hello! Magazine notes, the dress was made in a midi style with contrasting black detail at the buttons, and Kate added a personal touch to the look by pairing it with a black statement belt and simple black pumps.

Here's the ensemble, in case you've somehow forgotten it:

Now, after weeks of waiting, Kate's white Suzannah Wimbledon dress is finally available to purchase—if you're the type who's willing and able to drop multiple thousands of dollars on a single dress, at least.

The dress, known officially as the "Flippy Wiggle Dress," is available for pre-order (with six weeks of lead time) on Suzannah London's website and retails for a whopping £1,850 (which, if you're paying in U.S. dollars, translates to a little more than $2,270).

Kate Middleton's white "Flippy Wiggle Dress" from Suzannah's London:

Anyone want to loan me like, two grand? Anyone? ...Bueller?

