Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019
Today's Top Stories
1
Katie Holmes Is Living Her Best Fashion Life
image
2
Required Reading: 'Red At The Bone'
image
3
How Stitch Fix Revolutionized Shopping for Me
image
4
Love Wine? Right This Way...
image
5
The Couple Using Airbnb to Cover Baby Costs

Kate Middleton's White Wimbledon Dress Is Finally Available to Purchase

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon 2019
Karwai TangGetty Images
  • When Wimbledon rolls around, every royal fan knows that Kate Middleton will be in attendance—usually for several days.
    • This summer, Kate wore a stunning white Suzannah dress to the annual tennis competition, and royal fans were blown away by the simple elegance of the look.

        Kate Middleton is a staple at Wimbledon and royal fans look forward to watching the duchess watch tennis all year. They also look forward to watching what she'll be wearing for said watching. Yeah, I'm a little lost too. Sorry.

        The point is: People are obsessed with Kate's style year-round and her Wimbledon lewks are no exception. This summer, one of the Duchess of Cambridge's most stunning Wimbledon ensembles was the simple and elegant, white Suzannah dress she wore on the first day of the 2019 tournament.

        As Hello! Magazine notes, the dress was made in a midi style with contrasting black detail at the buttons, and Kate added a personal touch to the look by pairing it with a black statement belt and simple black pumps.

        Here's the ensemble, in case you've somehow forgotten it:

        Celebrities Attend Wimbledon 2019
        Karwai TangGetty Images

        Now, after weeks of waiting, Kate's white Suzannah Wimbledon dress is finally available to purchase—if you're the type who's willing and able to drop multiple thousands of dollars on a single dress, at least.

        The dress, known officially as the "Flippy Wiggle Dress," is available for pre-order (with six weeks of lead time) on Suzannah London's website and retails for a whopping £1,850 (which, if you're paying in U.S. dollars, translates to a little more than $2,270).

        Kate Middleton's white "Flippy Wiggle Dress" from Suzannah's London:

        image
        BUY IT
        Suzannah's London

        Anyone want to loan me like, two grand? Anyone? ...Bueller?

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Launches Family Action Family
        Kate Middleton's $20 High Heel Hack
        Prince George Of Cambridge First Birthday
        Buy a $15 Replica of Kate's Cute Green Dress
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
        The Beating Hearts Ball In Support Of The British Heart Foundation Pippa Middleton Mixes Prints in Chic Summer Dress
        image
        All the Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Di
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duchess of Sussex guest edits British Vogue Potential Items in Meghan Markle's Capsule
        image
        Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Launches Family Action Family Kate Middleton's $20 High Heel Hack
        kate middleton's superga cotu sneakers Shop Kate Middleton's Sneakers on Amazon Now
        image Buy Kate Middleton's Favorite Casual Sneakers
        image Meghan Markle Got a Gorgeous Cake for Her Birthday
        Prince George Of Cambridge First Birthday Buy a $15 Replica of Kate's Cute Green Dress
        image
        Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments