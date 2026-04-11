In recent years, Princess Kate and Prince William have taken on a more central role within the Royal Family. As the couple prepares to take the throne after King Charles, their friends have started reflecting on Kate and William's mission.

In new royal biography William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers speaks to friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales about their approach to royal life.

"[W]hile William and Catherine have reached a stage where they are comfortable making plans, the events of the last two years, since The King and [Princess Kate's] cancer diagnoses, have allowed them to slow down and appreciate the here and now," Myers shared.

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According to the author, a "close friend" of both Kate and William told him, "Family is everything."

The friend continued, "They are committed, kind, and empathetic. And when they needed people to be with them, ultimately, on the whole, people were. That's the type of world they want to live in."

"Family is everything." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate and William's friend further elaborated, "They are still growing as people, working things out. They aren't the finished article, and they don't pretend to be."

According to the royal source, the Prince and Princess of Wales's humility is a crucial attribute as they work towards becoming King and Queen.

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"They are committed, kind, and empathetic." (Image credit: Getty Images)

"If William is unsure of something, whether it's a direction or a project, Catherine has been there to offer support or reassurance, and the same in return," the friend told Myers. "That's the aura they have, why people are loyal to them, because it's reciprocated."

The source reiterated, "Everything is done with kindness and dignity, and that's all we should all strive for."

Basically, it sounds as though Kate and William are intent on helping to create a better world in any way they can.