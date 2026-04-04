Former Royal Aide Claims Princess Kate and Prince William Might Be "Fundamentally Misunderstood" Regarding One Key Priority
"It's not something you can take for granted."
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
In recent years, Princess Kate and Prince William have taken on a bigger role within the Royal Family. As the Prince of Wales is the heir apparent and future King, the couple has a huge destiny ahead of them. However, according to a new book, some people might have "fundamentally understood" William and Kate when it comes to one key Royal Family priority.
In the new biography, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers spoke to Simon Case, Prince William's private secretary between 2018 and 2020.
Per Case, "If you look at the foundations of their work, most notably environmental protection, mental health, focus on the early years, addictions, homelessness, these are all issues that are entirely focused on the basic needs of society in order to flourish."Article continues below
The former private secretary continued, "Coupled with their attention to their own family, and how that will in turn affect the wider institution, these are the fundamental principles of who they are as people."
Case also expressed concern regarding the way in which William and Kate were viewed by the general public. As he told Myers, "You have fundamentally misunderstood them as people if you don't acknowledge that while family may be important to them, it's not something you can take for granted, close family is something you actually have to work at. That same level of dedication is evident in their work."
The former private secretary continued, "The times have changed, the reach of the Royal Family and [their] individual profiles is absolutely extraordinary in the digital age. But by centering on specific issues, you know they mean business, that if they are going to take on an issue it's because they care and they want to make a difference."
Case also suggested that "William and Catherine are best prepared to respond to what the people ask of them in any given situation."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
While putting their family first, Kate and William are reportedly ushering in a new age for the monarchy.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.