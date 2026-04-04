In recent years, Princess Kate and Prince William have taken on a bigger role within the Royal Family. As the Prince of Wales is the heir apparent and future King, the couple has a huge destiny ahead of them. However, according to a new book, some people might have "fundamentally understood" William and Kate when it comes to one key Royal Family priority.

In the new biography, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers spoke to Simon Case, Prince William's private secretary between 2018 and 2020.

Per Case, "If you look at the foundations of their work, most notably environmental protection, mental health, focus on the early years, addictions, homelessness, these are all issues that are entirely focused on the basic needs of society in order to flourish."

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The former private secretary continued, "Coupled with their attention to their own family, and how that will in turn affect the wider institution, these are the fundamental principles of who they are as people."

"Coupled with their attention to their own family, and how that will in turn affect the wider institution, these are the fundamental principles of who they are as people." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Case also expressed concern regarding the way in which William and Kate were viewed by the general public. As he told Myers, "You have fundamentally misunderstood them as people if you don't acknowledge that while family may be important to them, it's not something you can take for granted, close family is something you actually have to work at. That same level of dedication is evident in their work."

The former private secretary continued, "The times have changed, the reach of the Royal Family and [their] individual profiles is absolutely extraordinary in the digital age. But by centering on specific issues, you know they mean business, that if they are going to take on an issue it's because they care and they want to make a difference."

"Close family is something you actually have to work at." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Case also suggested that "William and Catherine are best prepared to respond to what the people ask of them in any given situation."

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While putting their family first, Kate and William are reportedly ushering in a new age for the monarchy.