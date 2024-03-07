Princess Kate Wants "Nothing to Do" With Prince Harry Amid Surgery Recovery, Expert Claims

Princess Kate and Prince Harry once had a lovely friendship, even acting as substitute siblings of sorts to each other.
But since Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. and royal life behind, their relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate has gone from bad to worse—and amid the Princess of Wales' recovery from abdominal surgery, one royal expert believes that she wants "nothing to do" with the Duke of Sussex.
"I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate," Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly. "I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well, but I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them."
As the author puts it, Kate has "her own problems now."
Andersen also claimed that, despite his concern for his sister-in-law, Harry had not reached out to her.
"My understanding is he hasn’t, and it is a stalemate," he said. "They’re both on opposite sides of this wall and nobody has the courage to leap over it and really make an honest attempt."
Andersen explained that Harry is worried about receiving the "cold shoulder" like he has on recent visits to the U.K., and that Kate "feels betrayed" by the Sussexes, with both of these factors obviously contributing to the "stalemate" keeping them at arms' length from each other.
As you probably know by now, Kensington Palace announced in mid-January that Kate had undergone a "planned abdominal surgery," and was "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." As far as we know, she is currently recovering at home in Windsor—despite what the far-fetched conspiracy theories would have you believe.
