Summer is just getting started, but 2026 swimsuit trends and I are already attached at the hip. Thanks to my favorite fashion girls, I stocked up on bikinis, one-pieces, and happy-medium monokinis weeks before my apartment pool re-opened. Now, I can finally flaunt them beyond the confines of my balcony's sun lounger.

For L.A. locals, swimsuit season never expires. Midwestern weather doesn't afford me that luxury, but I did live vicariously through them by shopping new It-suits as early as February. My first Summer 2026 style arrived in early March—not long after Hailey Bieber's bandeau swimsuit gave me an unhealthy dose of FOMO. (I wasn't even aware of its vintage Gucci tags yet.) By the time I tried on the strapless top, Addison Rae and Kate Hudson followed Bieber's lead.

Fast forward to May, and Bella Hadid's 2026 Cannes Film Festival swimsuits proved my collection wasn't nearly complete. She never wore the same bikini twice, rotating between Pucci, Dôen, Frankies Bikinis, and eventually Prada designs. Her one-piece tapped into the contrast stripes trend, which Marie Claire style director Sara Holzman believes everyone should have.

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My beach vacation is only booked for a week, but with all the bikinis I own, I might as well extend it to a month. New must-haves are popping up left and right, especially following Miami Swim Week.

Keep scrolling for the 9 celebrity-approved swimsuit trends making Summer 2026 one to remember. Be sure to bookmark this page, too, because something tells me my swimwear wishlist will keep growing all summer long.

The Bandeau Swimsuit Trend, Worn by Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber modeled a vintage Gucci swimsuit on her Instagram. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

One of Bieber's most impressive archival pulls debuted far from the nearest red carpet. Before she shut down the Vogue Australia Summer Ball in vintage Versace, she posed in a Gucci Spring 1997 bikini on Instagram. Channeling the Rhode founder's beige set requires a stylist like Dani Michelle, but not her bandeau top. Hudson and Rae are proof the strapless silhouette is everywhere right now.

The Gingham Swimsuit Trend, Worn by Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria pulled off three gingham pieces in Spain. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Last summer, inspiration from Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift made me the most devoted gingham girl on my block. Those summer dresses aren't going anywhere—they're just sharing the spotlight with gingham swimsuits like Eva Longoria's.

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On April 1, she soaked up some Marbella sun in a triangle halter top, stringy bottoms, and an oversize button-down-turned-cover-up. Black-and-white gingham decorated the actor's Hunza G bikini and the matching seersucker shirt. Perhaps she made the switch because of Montce Swim and Dippin' Daisys, who brought the print to Spring 2026 beachwear runways.

The Metallic Swimsuit Trend, Worn by Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's metallic bikini is just one of the swimsuits on her IG. (Image credit: @dualipa)

Dua Lipa spends more time at the beach than she does London, meaning her swimsuit collection is one of fashion's best. No finish is too flashy for the "Houdini" singer, not even her metallic bronze bikini from Roberto Cavalli. Its triangular bralette, stringy thong, and 3-D snake-shaped appliqués shined in the French Riviera sun.

Hadid, Heidi Klum, and Kylie Jenner are also going metallic for the season. If anyone can bring out my inner maximalist, it's this quartet of beach babes.

The Contrast Stripe Swimsuit Trend, Worn by Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's Prada swimsuit brought the stripes trend to new heights. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid's Cannes Film Festival luggage was full of standout swimsuits. Zoom in to see how the Prada burgundy one-piece made the contrast stripes trend so wearable. First, the skinniest of black bands stretched horizontally across the bodice. Then, cool blue hems added even more dimension. Holzman said it best: "A simple trim along the neckline or edges adds just enough [...] to make a swimsuit feel interesting."

The Mint Green Swimsuit Trend, Worn by Alexandra Leclerc

Alexandra Leclerc took a break from the Miami Grand Prix in a mint bikini. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Mint green is having a moment on red carpets this year. But after Kate Hudson, Taylor Swift, and Nicola Coughlan dressed up the cool-toned pastel, Alexandra Leclerc proved it also deserves a spot in my swimsuit rotation. After her husband's first F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 practice, Alexandra Leclerc traded Ferrari red for a minty bralette and low-rise bottoms. Knowing this fashion girl, she did her research before choosing the color trend: It swam from one Miami Swim Week Spring 2026 runway to another.

The Butter Yellow Swimsuit Trend, Worn by Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown's bikini made her pro-butter yellow. (Image credit: @milliebobbybrown)

I knew the butter yellow color trend wasn't "played out" yet. Despite Bieber's lemon endorsement, its relaxed competitor returned to Miami Swim Week on Dippin Daisys and Montce Swim's catwalks.

Late last month, both Selena Gomez and Millie Bobby Brown supported the shade's comeback. Gomez did so in baggy summer sweatpants, while Brown showcased its swimsuit trend potential. The Stranger Things actor chose a two-piece with a touch more coverage. Her balconette bralette and high-rise sarong were as full-coverage as bikinis get.

The White Swimsuit Trend, Worn by Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was all smiles in a stark white bikini. (Image credit: @jlo)

There's something about a stark-white bikini that just exudes summer energy. Jennifer Lopez knows what I mean. She celebrated Memorial Day in an itty-bitty triangle top and a hip-tied thong. The Office Romance star's raffia sunhat covered more ground than her swimsuit. The same could be said of Kylie Jenner and Alix Earle's recreations, which debuted on Instagram and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway respectively.

The Cut-Out Swimsuit Trend, Worn by Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion shut down Miami Swim Week in a cut-out swimsuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion's swimsuit brand, Hot Girl Summer, is one to watch in the beachwear department. The Grammy winner is designing some of summer's sultriest pieces, and they're not all bikinis either.

Her latest Miami Swim Week walk spotlighted a $60 one-piece, which featured deep cut-outs around her waist. It sold out in seconds, but there are plenty of daring bodysuits to go around. Bieber showed just a splash of skin beneath vintage Roberto Cavalli; a diamond keyhole spiced up Hilary Duff's little black number; and Jenner scored a strapless Gucci one-piece with major side slits.

The Peony Pink Swimsuit Trend, Worn by Kylie Jenner

The peony pink trend bloomed in Kylie Jenner's Turks and Caicos luggage. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

After Rodrigo, Jennifer Lawrence, and Elsa Hosk primed the peony pink color trend for street style success, Jenner wasted no time transporting it to the swimsuit scene. Earlier this week, her Jacquemus three-piece made quite an impression in Turks and Caicos. That's right, Jenner's take on the trend didn't stop with her halter bralette and teeny-tiny thong: She layered a $550 mini skirt over her hips. It was ever-so-slightly transparent, before various tiers of ruffles lined the micro hemline.

Neon pink has stood the test of time in swimsuit circuits. But peony is a few 70-degree days away from becoming the new neon. It already won over Jenner, Hadid, and Gomez. Who's next?