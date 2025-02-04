Princess Kate and Prince William are "Keen Not to Make Life Difficult" for Other Parents at George, Charlotte and Louis's School
The royals try to keep it low-key when visiting Lambrook School.
At Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, the morning routine unfolds with surprisingly little fanfare, despite the fact that the heir to the British throne is a student. The Prince and Princess of Wales have mastered what many considered impossible: maintaining a semblance of normal school life for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And according to royal expert Richard Palmer, the Waleses are extremely careful not to cause disruption for other families at the school.
Writing for the iPaper, Palmer notes that William and Kate recognize that showing up for routine events like sports or school plays can be a distraction and they "are keen not to make life difficult for the other children and parents."
However, as Majesty editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward recently told the Sun's Fabulous magazine, that doesn't mean that the couple escapes attention at Lambrook. “Obviously she gets stared at when she's there," Seward said of the princess.
"According to the other mums at Lambrook, she turns up for sports days, she turns up for special matches, and she's a very hands-on mum," the royal expert added.
Palmer noted that while "discreet security is in place to protect" George, Charlotte and Louis, even the most carefully crafted safety measures can't prevent photos being leaked. The "occasional rogue photographer turning up or parent publishing pictures on the internet of George playing football" proves just how tricky this balancing act can be for William and Kate.
However, the Prince of Wales has found a clever workaround to the paparazzi problem. As Palmer shares, "William, for example, has occasionally posed for pictures during trips to see the children playing sport."
WIth Prince George's next educational step looming at age 13 (he turns 12 in July), the Waleses must make an important decision about where their children will go to school after Lambrook. "Their next schools have not been announced yet, although all three have been tipped to go to Kate’s alma mater, Marlborough," Palmer wrote.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
However, the Princess of Wales was recently spotted touring two co-ed London day schools, suggesting Prince George could become the first modern heir to the throne not to attend an all-boys boarding school.
At the end of the day, the royal children are just like kids everywhere. During a recent visit to Liverpool, Prince William shared that when he asks what they learned at school, he gets the age-old response of "nothing," per the Express.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
