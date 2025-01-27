Prince William Reveals the Hilarious, Blunt Responses George, Charlotte, and Louis Give Him About School
The Prince and Princess of Wales's kids certainly have a way with words.
During a recent trip to Liverpool, Prince William opened up about his children's experience at school. And according to the Prince of Wales, his three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—aren't necessarily the biggest fans of studying.
Prince William had the chance to meet with a group of children at the Tiber Football Centre in Toxteth, as reported by the Express. William, who is raising three children with wife Kate Middleton, shared that he always asks his kids what they learned at school. Unfortunately, "all three of them have a response similar to thousands of others across the globe, as they simply just say 'nothing,'" the outlet explained.
George, Charlotte, and Louis currently attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, which is close to their Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor. However, Prince George will soon be changing schools.
Much has been written about the Prince and Princess of Wales's disagreements regarding where Prince George should attend school. Previous reports have claimed that William wants George to enrol at Eton College, where he studied alongside his brother, Prince Harry. However, Kate Middleton is reportedly hoping to send George to Marlborough College, her own alma mater.
Of course, it's entirely possible that Prince George won't attend Eton or Marlborough. Princess Kate allegedly visited University College School (UCS) in Hampstead over the Christmas break, suggesting that George could attend school in London instead.
Discussing the possibility of George forgoing Eton for UCS, a source told the Daily Mail that Princess Kate might have decided against sending her kids to boarding school after being diagnosed with cancer. "With the year Catherine has had, she may well have thought to herself that she wants to soak up every drop of George's childhood and tuck him into bed herself each night," the source claimed.
Ultimately, Kate and William wanted Prince George to have a "normal" childhood, despite the fact that one day he will take the British throne.
