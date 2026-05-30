Where Prince George will attend high school has been the topic of much discussion in recent months. While many royal experts believed Princess Kate and Prince William's eldest son would attend Eton College—just like his father did—visits to alternate boarding schools have only increased speculation. Now, one royal expert is suggesting that Kate and William will be hoping to "avoid awkward opportunities" with Prince George's school choice.

During an episode of the Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential," royal biographer Andrew Morton said, "George is looking every inch a very handsome young man, and the big debate is now: where are they going to send him to school?"

Princess Diana's biographer continued, "My guess is Oundle. They have already been there to have a look round. Maybe that's going to be the school for [Princess] Charlotte too. They could decide to send all three of them to the same school, and a mixed private school would fit the bill."

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"They could decide to send all three of them to the same school, and a mixed private school would fit the bill." (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, attending a boys only school like Eton College could eliminate some potential problems, says royal expert Richard Kay.

"An all boys school avoids those awkward opportunities for someone to get a photograph of him perhaps having his first snog with a girl and the explosion of interest that would create," Kay explained during "Palace Confidential."

Kay continued, "The other thing to remember is that the Waleses live literally on top of Eton College. It was also where William went to school. He had very happy school days there."

"[Eton College] was also where William went to school. He had very happy school days there." (Image credit: Getty Images)

For now, it remains unclear where Kate and William are planning to send Prince George to school. However, any eventual choice is sure to create a lot of speculation.