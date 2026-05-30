Why One Topic Is Off-Limits During Prince William's "Secret" Moments with His "Loyal Band of Friends," Per Royal Source

As the future King, Prince William has a set of unusual and serious responsibilities ahead of him. However, when the Prince of Wales is alone with his friends, he reportedly attempts to relax, but one topic remains off-limits, per royal sources.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince William's so-called "secret life" involves a number of things, "all with the loyal band of friends who have stuck by his side for years."

A royal source told the outlet, "He's a 40-something bloke, well off, with a happy family, but all that currently waits for him is a metaphorical straitjacket and a very heavy crown." Understandably, Prince William reportedly appreciates his friends more than ever.

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"Their meetings are infrequent but cherished," a royal source said of Prince William's friendships. "The lads are particular fans of barbecues, beer, and a lot of wine."

"Their meetings are infrequent but cherished," a royal source said. (Image credit: Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Prince William manages to travel with his group of friends, with a royal source claiming that the royal "dons an occasional disguise" to avoid being recognized.

"During these precious off-duty moments, conversations about William's current or future roles are strictly off-limits and generally revolve around family, their children, jobs, and sport," according to the Daily Mail.

The source also noted that Prince William "rarely lets his guard down with anyone," making his close friendships even more special.

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"He is wary of getting too close to others," the insider told the outlet. "His true inner circle is very select. They have no axes to grind and know how to behave."

"The lads are particular fans of barbecues, beer, and a lot of wine." (Image credit: Getty Images)

William's friends have reportedly "toned down" their behavior in recent years, "so as not to draw too much attention to themselves." However, the gatherings allegedly give the future monarch plenty of "let your hair down moments."

As the source explained, "William...can't act like this anywhere else." Luckily, it sounds as though the Prince of Wales has a solid support system.