Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's Jewelry Includes Something Borrowed and Something New

Prince George and Prince Louis may have matched their ties to Princess Kate’s soft blue Catherine Walker coat dress, but Princess Charlotte had her own special mommy-and-me matching moments at Trooping the Colour 2026—with an extra special connection to Princess Diana.

Princess Charlotte waves at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George travel by carriage during Trooping The Colour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the key responsibilities while riding in the royal carriages during the annual Trooping the Colour parade is, naturally, waving to all the well-wishers lining the streets of London. Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate gave enthusiastic royal waves, which was the perfect opportunity to show off their matchy-matchy triple-strand pearl bracelets. The two creamy white pearl bracelets were perfectly coordinated, and looked beautifully classic for the day’s events. In a creamy, collared dress and white bow, Princess Charlotte looked picture perfect for the annual parade commemorating The King’s birthday.

Princess Kate’s pearl bracelet carries special meaning, as it once belonged to Princess Diana. The Nigel Milne three-strand pearl bracelet was designed in 1988 for a special collection supporting the charity, Birthright. Princess Diana wore the bracelet on many royal occasions, and it has now become a staple in Princess Kate’s jewelry box, too. The current Princess of Wales has worn the bracelet over 15 times to public royal engagements.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Princess Kate wears Princess Diana's pearl bracelet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate and Prince Louis. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte’s delicate pearl bracelet is a new style for the young princess, and features an interesting clasp—could it be a necklace, wrapped three times around her wrist, or simply a unique bracelet design? Princess Charlotte often sports beaded or braided friendship bracelets, but this is a noticeably grown-up shift for her. Pearls have always been a classic and child-friendly jewelry choice, and the opportunity to match mom must have been appealing.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte love a matching mommy-and-me moment, often sporting similar-looking hair bows, coordinating dresses, or matching color schemes. The classic three-strand pearl bracelet has been in style throughout the generations, from Princess Diana in the 1980s, to Princess Kate and young Princess Charlotte today.

Shop Similar Styles