Princess Charlotte Has a Mommy-and-Me Moment in One of Princess Kate's Favorite Accessories
Forget the "Kate effect." Princess Charlotte's style is stealing the show.
Trooping the Colour is always a regal and stylish affair. Case in point: Princess Kate arrived at the 2026 event wearing a Catherine Walker coat dress featuring a chic Princess Diana reference. As for Prince George, he made sure to match his tie to mom Kate's dress. But it was Princess Charlotte's sleek mommy-and-me accessory that actually stole the show.
Princess Charlotte has often followed in mom Princess Kate's sartorial footsteps. From wearing similar coat dresses to matching their hairstyles, Kate and Charlotte are truly in sync when it comes to fashion. And at Trooping the Colour 2026, Princess Charlotte opted to wear one of her mom's trendiest accessories.
Arriving alongside other members of the Royal Family, Princess Charlotte was seen wearing a white dress with a subtle blue floral design. She accessorized the outfit with a Jane Taylor London Small Fauna Organza Bow in White in her hair.
Both Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate are known for wearing on-trend ribbon bows at special events. For instance, at 2025's "Together at Christmas" carol concert, Princess Charlotte wore a stylish velvet bow in her hair. And at King Charles's annual pre-Christmas luncheon, both Charlotte and Kate wore velvet bows. While Kate opted for a large and floppy black velvet bow, Charlotte wore a smaller, bright red ribbon-style bow in her hair.
As always, Princess Kate has seemingly ensured that all of her children look stylish and comfortable for Trooping the Colour, while letting their individual personalities shine through. And when it comes to Charlotte's adorable bow, it's sure to start another trend amongst royal fans imminently.
SHOP BOWS INSPIRED BY PRINCESS CHARLOTTE
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.