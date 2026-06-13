Princess Charlotte Has a Mommy-and-Me Moment in One of Princess Kate's Favorite Accessories

Trooping the Colour is always a regal and stylish affair. Case in point: Princess Kate arrived at the 2026 event wearing a Catherine Walker coat dress featuring a chic Princess Diana reference. As for Prince George, he made sure to match his tie to mom Kate's dress. But it was Princess Charlotte's sleek mommy-and-me accessory that actually stole the show.

Princess Charlotte has often followed in mom Princess Kate's sartorial footsteps. From wearing similar coat dresses to matching their hairstyles, Kate and Charlotte are truly in sync when it comes to fashion. And at Trooping the Colour 2026, Princess Charlotte opted to wear one of her mom's trendiest accessories.

Arriving alongside other members of the Royal Family, Princess Charlotte was seen wearing a white dress with a subtle blue floral design. She accessorized the outfit with a Jane Taylor London Small Fauna Organza Bow in White in her hair.

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Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate are known for wearing on-trend ribbon bows at special events. For instance, at 2025's "Together at Christmas" carol concert, Princess Charlotte wore a stylish velvet bow in her hair. And at King Charles's annual pre-Christmas luncheon, both Charlotte and Kate wore velvet bows. While Kate opted for a large and floppy black velvet bow, Charlotte wore a smaller, bright red ribbon-style bow in her hair.

Princess Charlotte wears a large white bow in her hair at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As always, Princess Kate has seemingly ensured that all of her children look stylish and comfortable for Trooping the Colour, while letting their individual personalities shine through. And when it comes to Charlotte's adorable bow, it's sure to start another trend amongst royal fans imminently.

SHOP BOWS INSPIRED BY PRINCESS CHARLOTTE

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