Princess Kate Wears a Princess Charlotte-Approved Accessory at Wimbledon 2026 Ahead of Taylor Swift's Wedding
Charlotte strikes again.
Princess Kate made a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon championships on Thursday, July 2, breaking her years-long streak of dresses and skirts with a linen trouser suit. The Princess of Wales chose a bright blue Gabriela Hearst blazer and coordinating linen trousers for her Wimbledon appearance, but what most fans probably didn’t notice was her embroidered friendship bracelet.
Swiftie Princess Charlotte has sported homemade braided and beaded designs over the past few years, with the bracelets then showing up on everyone from Prince William to King Charles. Kate’s blue and green embroidery floss style was hidden under her blazer sleeve, but was visible in multiple photos as she engaged with tennis fans at the event.
Kate's Charlotte-approved accessory comes ahead of Taylor Swift’s wedding weekend, with the pop star reported to be holding her rehearsal dinner on Thursday and wedding celebration on Friday, July 3 at Madison Square Garden.
Although Princess Charlotte didn’t join her mom for the tennis action this time, she’s likely to make an appearance at the men’s or women’s finals later this month. The 11-year-old princess has joined her parents at Wimbledon multiple times over the years, including the men’s singles finals in July 2025.
Along with her bracelet, the Princess of Wales accessorized with a pair of previously worn lapis and moonstone drop earrings by Carousel Jewels, wearing her hair in a bouncy ponytail to show off the gemstone style.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.