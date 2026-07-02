Princess Kate Wears a Princess Charlotte-Approved Accessory at Wimbledon 2026 Ahead of Taylor Swift's Wedding

Princess Kate made a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon championships on Thursday, July 2, breaking her years-long streak of dresses and skirts with a linen trouser suit. The Princess of Wales chose a bright blue Gabriela Hearst blazer and coordinating linen trousers for her Wimbledon appearance, but what most fans probably didn’t notice was her embroidered friendship bracelet.

Swiftie Princess Charlotte has sported homemade braided and beaded designs over the past few years, with the bracelets then showing up on everyone from Prince William to King Charles. Kate’s blue and green embroidery floss style was hidden under her blazer sleeve, but was visible in multiple photos as she engaged with tennis fans at the event.

The Princess of Wales wears a braided friendship bracelet with her Gabriela Hearst suit on July 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate met with children from Shine Camera Club at the Wimbledon championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte wears friendship bracelets at Wimbledon 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's Charlotte-approved accessory comes ahead of Taylor Swift’s wedding weekend, with the pop star reported to be holding her rehearsal dinner on Thursday and wedding celebration on Friday, July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

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Although Princess Charlotte didn’t join her mom for the tennis action this time, she’s likely to make an appearance at the men’s or women’s finals later this month. The 11-year-old princess has joined her parents at Wimbledon multiple times over the years, including the men’s singles finals in July 2025.

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The Princess of Wales watches a match with tennis players Andy Murray and Anne Keothavong. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate are pictured at the championships in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with her bracelet, the Princess of Wales accessorized with a pair of previously worn lapis and moonstone drop earrings by Carousel Jewels, wearing her hair in a bouncy ponytail to show off the gemstone style.

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