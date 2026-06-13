Princess Kate Is a Mirror Image of Princess Diana in the Same Designer at Trooping The Colour 2026

The Princess of Wales was an icy blue vision at Trooping the Colour in a familiar coat as she arrived at the annual celebrations of The King’s birthday. Her light blue Catherine Walker coat had royal fashion enthusiasts racking their brains for why the style felt so recognizable. The classic silhouette paired with vintage-reminiscent contrast detailing had an incredibly '80s feel to it, which makes sense, since Princess Diana wore an almost identical coat dress from the same designer in 1987.

Princess Kate arriving at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales arrives at Trooping the Colour with her family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana wearing Catherine Walker in 1987. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana wore the soft blue coat dress from Catherine Walker, featuring similarly distinctive contrast trim, several times in the late 1980s. The similarities between the two coats—same soft shade of blue, same white contrast trim, similar pocket details, even the exact same iconic British designer—is unmistakable. Catherine Walker is a firm favorite for Princess Kate, and was a go-to designer for Princess Diana, too.

Princess Kate’s 'Lafayette' coat from Catherine Walker is described as “an impeccably tailored, hand-crafted couture coat dress defined by precision.” The brand’s website boasts, “Every line is deliberate, every seam exacting—a statement of quiet authority and timeless sophistication, created for moments that demand presence without excess.”

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Catherine Walker's Lafayette coat dress. (Image credit: Catherine Walker)

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales wore pearl earrings in the shape of a flower from Cassandra Goad—a pair she has worn for major occasions in the past, and is undoubtedly a favorite—and The Irish Guards Regimental Brooch to represent her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards. A matching hat perched on her head made the entire ensemble very regal, and perfect for the occasion.

Trooping the Colour is one of the biggest royal events of the year, which celebrates the monarch’s birthday in the usually-sunny June weather. A military parade, carriage procession, balcony appearance, and flypast over Buckingham Palace are part of the annual celebrations. Princess Kate has attended every year since her wedding, even during her cancer treatment and while heavily pregnant.

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