One accessory Princess Kate can't resist is a good bow, and the women of London Fashion Week certainly co-signed on the '80s-inspired trend this fall. Whether it's in her hair, accenting her coat or perched on a formal hat, the Princess of Wales is often spotted in ribbon-trimmed outfits, especially during the holiday season.

This year, Kate ditched her on-trend bows at the Together at Christmas concert on December 5, choosing to give her Catherine Walker coat a luxe touch with an old faux fur collar. Instead, it was Princess Charlotte who kept the beribboned energy going this December.

The 10-year-old princess often wears her hair pulled back in two braids, like she did for her 2025 appearances at VE Day, Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon championships. But last Christmas, she wore her hair pulled half up with a green velvet bow, and she chose the same hairstyle for the Together at Christmas event last Friday.

Princess Charlotte pulled her hair half back with a large black blow at the Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte wore a navy outfit to the carol concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte channeled her late grandmother Princess Diana in a cropped navy jacket with a white pilgrim collar and a matching navy dress, wearing her hair tied neatly back with a black bow.

While it doesn't appear to be the same hair accessory mom Kate wore for a VE Day concert in May, Charlotte's bow is a similar design as the one her mother wore with the same half-back hairstyle.

Princess Kate wore her hair in the same style at a May VE Day concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate both wore bow-trimmed outfits at Trooping the Colour 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate also wore a bow during Donald Trump's state visit to the U.K. in September, removing the fascinator she wore earlier in the day and adding a burgundy velvet bow by high street retailer Jigsaw to her hairstyle.

Kate and Charlotte aren't the only members of the Royal Family who adore hair bows. They were an '80s favorite of Sarah Ferguson, who wore the fanciful accessories on repeat during her marriage to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. And Princess Beatrice has also got in on the bow action, accenting her ponytail with a black barrette in 2023.

As well as being a beloved royal hair accessory, bows have been seen all over the runways lately. With velvet barrettes being especially on-trend, the holiday season is the perfect time to try one out—and as Princess Kate has proven, you don't need to spend designer money to get the look.