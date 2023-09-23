Princess Charlotte Can Do This Difficult Skill, Just Like Her Mom Princess Kate—But Kate Admits Charlotte is Better at It

At this point, there’s pretty much nothing the Princess of Wales can’t do, right? From photography to playing the piano to rocking a pantsuit, Kate is nothing if not versatile—and we haven’t even started in on her athletic prowess.

Kate apparently has another hidden skill—one she shares with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and one that she revealed during a recent royal engagement, per The Mirror. Kate was taking a tour around Aberavon Leisure Centre in Wales and chatting with youngsters taking part in a gymnastics lesson when she asked them what tricks they could perform. She asked the children “Can you perform the splits?” before sharing “I was able to do it when I was little, but I’ll have to keep practicing now.”

As six-year-old Grace Evans showed that she could do the trick, Kate said “My little girl [Charlotte] likes to do that, too,” she said. That’s not the only athletic feat Charlotte has accomplished—she plays soccer and cricket at her school, Lambrook, tried her hand at archery earlier this year during Coronation weekend, and revealed her love of gymnastics while at the Commonwealth Games last year. “She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she’s interested in the gymnastics,” said SportsAid’s Tim Lawler. “While they’re trying lots of different sports at home, when I asked her about sport, she answered very easily and said, ‘It’s gymnastics that I like.’”

Charlotte comes about her athletic skill honestly, as both of her parents love sports. Kate used to play field hockey while in school, and has been seen taking part in rowing, sailing, tennis, cricket, and rugby, just to name a few, during her career as a royal.

