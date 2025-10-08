Royal Author Says Prince William Finds One Royal Tradition "Slightly Embarrassing" and "Ridiculous"—And Could Be First to Go When He's King

Tradition is one of the first words that come to mind when thinking about the Royal Family, but as the times change, so does the monarchy. Queen Elizabeth introduced more modern practices during her reign, like a televised coronation, and in turn, King Charles has slimmed down the Royal Family as he's seen fit in the past three years. But when it comes time for Prince William to take the throne, he'll likely make even bigger changes, as he told Eugene Levy in an episode of Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler.

"I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good," the Prince of Wales told Levy. He added, "And I embrace that and I enjoy that change—I don’t fear it. That’s the bit that excites me, is the idea of being able to bring some change."

In an article for the Telegraph, journalist Melissa Twigg detailed several areas that the Prince of Wales might want to update, noting, "One area that is ripe for William’s scalpel is the monarchy’s obsession with costume." It's a sentiment that I've discussed in my own circle lately, specifically Garter Day, where the Royal Family steps out in velvet robes and elaborate plumed hats. William, as one of my friends pointed out, "has never looked more uncomfortable in his life than when I've seen him at Garter Day."

Prince William and Prince Edward are seen at the 2025 Order of the Garter ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen riding in a carriage on Garter Day 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Twigg agrees, writing, "The Prince himself has almost no appetite for theatrical clothes." She adds that many of the outfits worn by the Royal Family have "remained suspended in amber since the Victorian era," making it an area where William could make some changes.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, says that the royal obsession with elaborate costumes may very well get "toned down" under William's reign. She tells the Telegraph, "I think William finds some of the pomp and circumstance, and particularly some of the more elaborate outfits, slightly embarrassing, and is likely to be relieved to be able to tone it down."

As for Garter Day itself, the ceremony could also be altered when Prince William becomes King. "It is a big procession, walking down the hill into St George’s Chapel with the monarchy arriving by carriage," Seward says. "I think he might want to put more emphasis on the people who are getting the honours rather than the royals."

Getting dressed up in general is one thing that's not in William's rulebook for staff. According to Twigg, he doesn't require Duchy of Cornwall employees to wear ties, unlike what they were used to under King Charles. So are the Garter Day robes next? As Seward says, "I have a feeling that he thinks it all looks a bit ridiculous, like they are in fancy dress."