Ever since ex-Prince Andrew’s arrest, the Royal Family has been focused on keeping the headlines positive. After several weeks of unsettling stories following continued revelations on the former prince’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the House of Windsor is desperate for some positive news.

“The modus operandi of the Royal Family has been ‘Keep Calm and Carry On',” according to royal expert Emily Andrews, who feels that the tides have turned for the better. Writing for Woman & Home, Andrews reported that ex-Prince Andrew’s historical arrest—and the subsequent questions about the future of the monarchy—“feels like an awfully long time in royal reporting.”

The King, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales on Commonwealth Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate shines on Commonwealth Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrews feels that the secret to the Royal Family’s successful rebound from the torrent of negative headlines is the Princess of Wales. “Images of all the senior royals at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day inevitably raised the 'first appearance by the Royal Family since Andrew's arrest' headlines,” Emily Andrews explained, saying that “their show of strength” alongside “the glamour of the Princess of Wales” reminded the British people and the world “what the royals would rather be known for.” The literal line-up of hardworking royals, representing the Commonwealth in a church service, couldn’t have been more picture-perfect.

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The Princess of Wales visits chemotherapy patients on one of her first official engagements following her own cancer treatment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate celebrates Holi in Leicestershire. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The Princess of Wales is a pro,” wrote Andrews. Her grace under pressure and constant positivity is a shining beacon for the Royal Family during turbulent times. “Back on form, after taking her time to return to work following her 2024 cancer treatment,” the Princess of Wales’s professionalism redirects the news narratives, Andrews said. “She delighted Leicester locals as she visited family businesses, a Hindu temple and a dance centre for those who have been treated for cancer.”

Emily Andrews feels that “Catherine really is the best thing to have happened to the Royal Family.” Following several years of scandals, drama, and negative headlines, the Princess of Wales remains a regular on the front pages with overwhelmingly positive public approval. While some question the future and relevancy of the monarchy, most people would like to see more of the Princess of Wales.