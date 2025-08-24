Royal Expert Reveals the Next Big "Milestone" Prince George Will Tackle, as Princess Kate and Prince William's Son Is "Rapidly Turning Into a Young Man"

When Prince William becomes king, Prince George will step into the crucial role of heir apparent. As a future king himself, George has some major responsibilities ahead of him, which he has likely started preparing for already. After receiving an invaluable kingship lesson from his parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, earlier this year, Prince George is reportedly approaching his next big "milestone."

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "William and Catherine's baby boy George is rapidly turning into a young man—and this last year at Lambrook School with his siblings will be another milestone in his life."

Bond continued, "I'm sure that he'll feel nervous about the big change ahead, but hopefully some of his school friends will be making the move with him, wherever he is headed."

The respected royal correspondent also suggested that Kate and William remain heavily involved in every decision regarding Prince George's future. "George has become used to his parents being deeply involved in his school life, as often as possible, it's mom or dad who does the school run, and I'm sure they're fully invested in every aspect of his education," Bond noted. "So that's going to be another big change ahead."

Bond also referenced the rumors that Prince George will be attending Eton College in the future. "There's no doubt they will all cherish this final year of the three children being together—if, indeed, it does turn out that they end up at different schools," the royal expert shared.

Prince George has a huge future ahead of him. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of which school Prince George attends, it seems clear he'll have the full support of his parents, Princess Kate and Prince William.