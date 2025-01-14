Princess Kate Announces She's in Remission, Touches on How Prince William and Her Kids Were Impacted by Her Cancer

Kate Middleton visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in London for her first appearance of 2025 on Jan. 14, and following her appearance, she took to Instagram to make a major announcement regarding her cancer battle. Posting on the Prince and Princess of Wales's joint account, the royal—who celebrated her 43rd birthday on Jan. 9—declared she was in remission from cancer.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year," the Princess of Wales penned. "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."

While palace sources were careful to point out last year that the royal was not in remission when she posted a heartfelt video sharing she'd completed chemotherapy treatments, on Tuesday, Princess Kate announced she'd reached that milestone.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," she wrote. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

Kate Middleton cancer hospital visit

During her visit, the royal—who stepped out in a new tartan coat for the appearance—opened up about the side effects she experienced during chemotherapy and how bouncing back to normal isn't realistic.

“You think treatment's finished, crack on with that … daily tasks, but that's still like a real challenge,” Princess Kate said, per the Daily Mail. “And talking…the words totally disappear."

She continued that it was important "understanding that as a patient, yes there are side effects around treatment, but actually there are more long-term side effects.” When discussing holistic care she said "continuity is so important, on good days and bad days."

Kate Middleton looking up and wearing a plaid coat with a blue door behind her and fence

The princess made a poignant visit back to the hospital where she was treated for cancer last year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton wearing a wine skirt and turtleneck sitting in a chair in a circle around a group of other people at a cancer hospital

She met with patients and staff at the cancer hospital.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I feel like it's sometimes for the loved ones around us. They need support just as much as I did as the patient,” she said.

When it comes to her family, Prince William got candid about how his wife's diagnosis impacted him while talking to the press in South Africa last autumn. "Honestly? It's been dreadful," William said at the time. "It's probably been the hardest year in my life."

Now that she's in remission, the Princess of Wales has plenty to celebrate—including a new patronage with her husband. On Tuesday, the prince and princess were named as the new royal patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, and Princess Kate mused on her new role in her Instagram post.

"In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer," she wrote.

