Princess Kate Announces She's in Remission, Touches on How Prince William and Her Kids Were Impacted by Her Cancer
"Loved ones need support just as much."
Kate Middleton visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in London for her first appearance of 2025 on Jan. 14, and following her appearance, she took to Instagram to make a major announcement regarding her cancer battle. Posting on the Prince and Princess of Wales's joint account, the royal—who celebrated her 43rd birthday on Jan. 9—declared she was in remission from cancer.
"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year," the Princess of Wales penned. "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."
While palace sources were careful to point out last year that the royal was not in remission when she posted a heartfelt video sharing she'd completed chemotherapy treatments, on Tuesday, Princess Kate announced she'd reached that milestone.
"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," she wrote. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."
Kate Middleton cancer hospital visit
A photo posted by on
During her visit, the royal—who stepped out in a new tartan coat for the appearance—opened up about the side effects she experienced during chemotherapy and how bouncing back to normal isn't realistic.
“You think treatment's finished, crack on with that … daily tasks, but that's still like a real challenge,” Princess Kate said, per the Daily Mail. “And talking…the words totally disappear."
She continued that it was important "understanding that as a patient, yes there are side effects around treatment, but actually there are more long-term side effects.” When discussing holistic care she said "continuity is so important, on good days and bad days."
“I feel like it's sometimes for the loved ones around us. They need support just as much as I did as the patient,” she said.
When it comes to her family, Prince William got candid about how his wife's diagnosis impacted him while talking to the press in South Africa last autumn. "Honestly? It's been dreadful," William said at the time. "It's probably been the hardest year in my life."
Now that she's in remission, the Princess of Wales has plenty to celebrate—including a new patronage with her husband. On Tuesday, the prince and princess were named as the new royal patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, and Princess Kate mused on her new role in her Instagram post.
"In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer," she wrote.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
