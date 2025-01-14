Kate Middleton Injects New Life Into Familiar Winter Separates With a Tartan Statement Coat

Kate Middleton made a poignant first appearance of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 14, visiting the cancer hospital where she received treatment in 2024. The Princess of Wales looked cozy in some familiar burgundy pieces for her visit, but she used a new coat—and some fresh accessories—to make old separates look new again.

We all know Princess Kate is the queen of the royal re-wear, and for her trip to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London she stepped out in a bordeaux turtleneck by Kiltane that she's worn on two previous occasions. She paired her cozy cashmere sweater—which also comes in a rainbow of other colors—with the same Edeline Lee midi skirt she wore with the turtleneck in 2023.

While she rocked the wine trend yet again for her hospital visit, the princess freshened up her outfit with a new tartan coat by Blazé Milano. The design appears to be a custom midi-length version of the brand's burgundy tartan double-breasted blazer, which features Blazé Milano's signature "smiley" pockets. While giving her outfit a 2025 update, the long wool coat also plays into the heritage designs that trended for fall 2024—and let's face it, plaid never goes out of style.

The Princess of Wales stepped out in a long plaid coat by Blazé Milano. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her new coat also follows another tartan moment for the princess, who stepped out in a black watch patterned scarf for Christmas last month.

The Princess of Wales debuted some new accessories for her visit, too, choosing an Asprey top-handled Morgan bag in a custom cranberry color. She also turned to the mixed metals trend, wearing what appears to be a pair of Cartier's classic Trinity Earrings.

During her trip to Royal Marsden, Princess Kate met with cancer patients (and an adorable therapy dog) while reflecting on her own journey. The engagement also coincided with the news that Kate and husband Prince William have been named as co-patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. Princess Diana previously served as president of the hospital before Prince William took over the role in 2007.

Although royal fans were no doubt excited to see the princess today, a palace spokesperson stressed that her visit to Royal Marsden "doesn't signal a return to 'normal' for the Princess," per Hello! editor Emily Nash on Instagram. However, with the BAFTAs approaching in February, many are hoping for Kate's triumphant return to the red carpet. Until then, consider bringing out your own statement coat this winter.

The Princess of Wales chatted with cancer patients during her visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess looked cozy in a burgundy look for her first event of 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)