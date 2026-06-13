Did Princess Kate Just Confirm This Long-Standing Royal Rumor During Trooping the Colour?
Sneezing in front of the world’s cameras can’t be a pleasant experience.
The King’s annual birthday celebrations, which take place every year in June in hopes of sunny weather, have several consistent elements: royal women in beautiful coats and hats, a military parade, a carriage procession, and lots and lots of horses. This must be inconvenient for Princess Kate, who has a reported allergy to horses and has occasionally avoided events where they’re present. At Trooping the Colour, Princess Kate seemed to confirm the long-standing rumored allergy.
On the dais alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, a row of horses lined up behind the royals during the Trooping of the Colour. Princess Kate was photographed sneezing several times during the service, and has been known to sneeze during the annual military performance in years past. Trooping the Colour brings together a number of military horses, which would create a nightmare for someone who is allergic. While it was rumored that Princess Kate was trying immunotherapy and exposure therapy to help her with the symptoms, they have clearly not disappeared altogether.
Her absence from Royal Ascot (she does attend occasionally, but not as often as other royals) and other horse-riding events has often been explained by this allergy. While she has been seen around horses on a few occasions, she does appear to sneeze and sniffle a lot during those royal visits. In 2011, during a visit to the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, where Prince William played a charity polo match, Princess Kate Clarisa Ru, the wife of the club’s president "I'm actually allergic to [horses].” She admitted to the allergy, but explained, “the more time one spends with them the less allergic you become'.”
While the allergy to horses doesn’t deter her from annual appearances like Royal Ascot or Trooping the Colour, it must be taken into consideration for other royal engagements. She may be able to pop a Zyrtec for the King’s birthday parade, but she is likely to avoid horse-related encounters if she can. Sneezing in front of the world’s cameras can’t be a pleasant experience.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.