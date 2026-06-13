The King’s annual birthday celebrations, which take place every year in June in hopes of sunny weather, have several consistent elements: royal women in beautiful coats and hats, a military parade, a carriage procession, and lots and lots of horses. This must be inconvenient for Princess Kate, who has a reported allergy to horses and has occasionally avoided events where they’re present. At Trooping the Colour, Princess Kate seemed to confirm the long-standing rumored allergy.

Princess Kate watches the King's Birthday Parade. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate on the dais with horses behind her. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the dais alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, a row of horses lined up behind the royals during the Trooping of the Colour. Princess Kate was photographed sneezing several times during the service, and has been known to sneeze during the annual military performance in years past. Trooping the Colour brings together a number of military horses, which would create a nightmare for someone who is allergic. While it was rumored that Princess Kate was trying immunotherapy and exposure therapy to help her with the symptoms, they have clearly not disappeared altogether.

Her absence from Royal Ascot (she does attend occasionally, but not as often as other royals) and other horse-riding events has often been explained by this allergy. While she has been seen around horses on a few occasions, she does appear to sneeze and sniffle a lot during those royal visits. In 2011, during a visit to the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, where Prince William played a charity polo match, Princess Kate Clarisa Ru, the wife of the club’s president "I'm actually allergic to [horses].” She admitted to the allergy, but explained, “the more time one spends with them the less allergic you become'.”

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The Princess of Wales is not a regular attendee of Royal Ascot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate tends to give horses a wide berth. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the allergy to horses doesn’t deter her from annual appearances like Royal Ascot or Trooping the Colour, it must be taken into consideration for other royal engagements. She may be able to pop a Zyrtec for the King’s birthday parade, but she is likely to avoid horse-related encounters if she can. Sneezing in front of the world’s cameras can’t be a pleasant experience.