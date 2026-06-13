While members of the Royal Family gathered at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, Prince Harry took part in an important event to deliver a surprise message. Captured on a big screen during the Invictus Germany Sports Festival 2026, Prince Harry addressed athletes taking part in this year's event.

The Invictus Games encourages injured and disabled servicepeople to take part in sporting events, and it remains one of Prince Harry's most important endeavors. In a video shared on Saturday, June 13 on the official Invictus Games Foundation YouTube channel, the Duke of Sussex appeared in a video message, where he discussed the importance of supporting one another.

"Thank you for your service," Harry told participants. "Have a fantastic time in Düsseldorf. Lean on those when you need to and celebrate everything you have achieved and, most importantly, have fun."

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"Lean on those when you need to and celebrate everything you have achieved and, most importantly, have fun." (Image credit: YouTube/Invictus Games Foundation)

Per the event's official website, "The Invictus Germany Sports Festival 2026 continues the legacy of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023." The event, which is taking place at Castello Düsseldorf, invites "veterans, deployed soldiers, their families, and international guests...to compete in four sports and experience community."

The website further explained, "In addition to the competitions, the focus will be on topics such as inclusion, rehabilitation, and social recognition. The aim of the festival is to visibly place veterans at the center of society...The 2026 festival thus sends a strong signal for respect, cohesion, and sustainable responsibility."

Prince Harry attending the 2025 Whistler Invictus Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite missing this year's Trooping the Colour, it's clear that the Duke of Sussex is still hard at work when it comes to charitable endeavors. And in 2027, the Invictus Games is set to take place in Birmingham, England, giving Prince Harry the opportunity to return home.