Prince Harry Says It's Important to "Lean On" Other People "When You Need To" in a Surprise Message During Trooping the Colour 2026
The Duke of Sussex made a special and unexpected announcement.
While members of the Royal Family gathered at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, Prince Harry took part in an important event to deliver a surprise message. Captured on a big screen during the Invictus Germany Sports Festival 2026, Prince Harry addressed athletes taking part in this year's event.
The Invictus Games encourages injured and disabled servicepeople to take part in sporting events, and it remains one of Prince Harry's most important endeavors. In a video shared on Saturday, June 13 on the official Invictus Games Foundation YouTube channel, the Duke of Sussex appeared in a video message, where he discussed the importance of supporting one another.
"Thank you for your service," Harry told participants. "Have a fantastic time in Düsseldorf. Lean on those when you need to and celebrate everything you have achieved and, most importantly, have fun."
Per the event's official website, "The Invictus Germany Sports Festival 2026 continues the legacy of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023." The event, which is taking place at Castello Düsseldorf, invites "veterans, deployed soldiers, their families, and international guests...to compete in four sports and experience community."
The website further explained, "In addition to the competitions, the focus will be on topics such as inclusion, rehabilitation, and social recognition. The aim of the festival is to visibly place veterans at the center of society...The 2026 festival thus sends a strong signal for respect, cohesion, and sustainable responsibility."
Despite missing this year's Trooping the Colour, it's clear that the Duke of Sussex is still hard at work when it comes to charitable endeavors. And in 2027, the Invictus Games is set to take place in Birmingham, England, giving Prince Harry the opportunity to return home.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.