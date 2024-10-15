Princess Kate Shares a Personal Message in Honor of Baby Loss Awareness Week
The royal penned a moving note on Instagram.
Kate Middleton shared a touching message on Instagram Tuesday, Oct. 15, making a rare personal post in honor of Baby Loss Awareness Week.
"Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss," the Princess of Wales captioned her post. She shared an image of a lit candle by British brand Plum & Ashby, with its white label reading "wave of light."
On Oct. 15, people are encouraged to light candles in honor of families who have experienced baby loss, with the event marking the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week. The Princess of Wales received her candle during a 2020 visit to child bereavement charity Tommy's. One-hundred percent of profits from the £32 candles support "research that is saving babies’ lives," per Plum & Ashby.
"Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected. #WaveofLight," the royal ended her post, signing it with her first initial, "C."
The princess also shared several Instagram posts from Tommy's and Child Bereavement UK to mark the Wave of Light, including one featuring the 2024 version of her Plum & Ashby candle.
In 2020, the Princess of Wales visited Tommy's to learn about the charity's work to reduce stillbirth and miscarriage rates and met with families who have been impacted by child loss.
The royal couple have marked Baby Loss Awareness Week in previous years, writing on Instagram in 2022, "Taking a moment this #BabyLossAwarenessWeek to think about all those who've been affected by pregnancy and baby loss. In this thread there are organisations and resources that are providing support and advice to families and loved ones who need it most."
Tuesday's touching social media post follows an emotional appearance from the Princess of Wales—who is continuing to recover from cancer—last week, with the royal joining husband Prince William to meet with families of three British children who were stabbed to death during a dance class in July.
