How Princess Kate's Signature Makeup Look Helps Her "Break the Royal Mold"

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Kate's fashion choices always attract attention, because they're so carefully chosen for each event she shows up to.
With that said, the Princess of Wales' makeup looks tend to fly much more so under the radar—which is totally intentional.
"There is no strict rulebook when it comes to royal makeup, but there is certainly an unspoken etiquette which has existed over the years, encouraging a 'less is more' approach," explains celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder, speaking to Express.
The expert went on to explain that the Queen sometimes wore a fun bright shade of lipstick, but that otherwise most royal women typically wear minimal makeup—or no makeup at all.
"All that said, there have always been Windsor women who break the traditional mold, both sartorially speaking and in terms of the rest of their image," Holder continued.
"These women are not afraid to stand out a little from the rest of the royal crowd, rendering them tastemakers and indeed style icons.
"The first was obviously Princess Diana, her heavily-mascaraed eyelashes adding a dramatic effect to her famous coquettish downward glances, and the second is the current Princess of Wales."
Speaking to Kate's signature makeup look, Holder said, "Thanks in part to her radiant beauty, her charm and of course because of her future position as the Queen of England, Kate is always in the media spotlight, and as one of the most photographed women in the world, quite sensibly turns to a dash of makeup or two to help her present her best self to the millions of onlookers around the globe."
Still, the princess typically keeps her look to tastefully defined eyebrows, mascara, pink blush and lipstick that's just a touch darker than her natural lip shade.
She also usually keeps her hairstyle fairly simple, often wearing it down in light waves, though she recently wore a half-up, half-down style at Wimbledon that drew attention because it's out of the norm for her.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Bradley Cooper Says He Was "Lucky" to Get Sober at 29
It's been 19 years.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kelsea Ballerini Filmed and Shared the Pep Talk She Gave Herself Before Her First Date With Chase Stokes
This is so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
We Found Some of the Royal Family’s Favorite Sunglasses
We also dissect royal protocol surrounding “sunnies.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles "Would Have Loved a Daughter," Which Is Why He "Appreciates" Princess Kate So Much: Expert
They have a sweet relationship.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is the Only One "Helping the Situation" Between Prince William and Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims
And the situation is...not good.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Not Acknowledging Meghan Markle's Birthday Is "The Most Definite Snub," Commentator Says
Oof.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Feels Princess Kate "Got Away With" Treating the Sussexes Badly, Source Claims
They weren't exactly friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Balmoral Is Especially Important to Prince William, Princess Kate, And Their Children
They have a long history there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Is Indirectly Allowing Princess Kate to "Shine" Right Now, Royal Expert Claims
The Duchess of Sussex is laying low.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Felt Displaced" by Prince William and Princess Kate's "Bougie Family Unit" When They Got Married, Author Claims
It must have been a weird transition for him.
By Iris Goldsztajn