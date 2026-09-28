Earl Spencer Reveals the Song Elton John Almost Performed at Diana's Funeral Before an Unlikely Celebrity Stepped In

Sir Elton John was a close friend of Diana’s, and although they had sadly fallen out the month before she died, he was chosen to perform a song at her September 6, 1997 funeral. This was a notable move, as the 9th Earl Spencer wrote, explaining that because of Diana’s “modern outlook” the palace veered from “the same ‘dusty old plan’” for a royal funeral.
Aside from Diana’s brother’s moving eulogy, John’s performance of “Candle in the Wind” is perhaps the most memorable part of her funeral, but Spencer wrote that the pop star had originally chosen a different song.
“Originally, as can be seen in the first draft of the funeral’s Order of Service, circulated on 2 September, Elton John was going to perform another hit, ‘Your Song,’ for Diana,” Spencer wrote. “But Richard Branson seems to have stepped in.”
The Virgin Group founder—another friend of Diana's—contacted John with an idea to change the lyrics to “Candle in the Wind” to be about the princess, as he revealed decades later. As Earl Spencer wrote, Branson shared that he “rang Elton” and said: “How about rewriting ‘Candle in the Wind’ and I’ll try to get the archbishop to accept it into the funeral service?"
According to Spencer, the Organist and Master of the Choristers at Westminster Abbey backed the idea, sending a fax to the palace and “urging ‘boldness’” as he thought the song “would add greatly to the inclusivity of what was going to be a service for the people.”
Songwriter Bernie Taupin then faxed over the reworked lyrics to John in Windsor, and as Spencer explained, “from there it went to Richard Branson in London, then arrived with my eldest sister Sarah, in Lincolnshire. She sent it quickly on, and I read it through in my study at Althorp.”
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Spencer said that his “approval was immediate” and he found the song “so deeply moving,” that during the funeral’s rehearsal, he had to make “a mental note” about the performance.
Earl Spencer’s eulogy took place following John’s song, and he made a plan to “not listen to the song too intently on the day in case it overwhelmed me.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.