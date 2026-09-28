Prince William and Princess Kate’s “Actions Speak Louder Than Words” When it Comes to Harry and Meghan, Says Royal Expert

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would return to the United Kingdom, many reactions centered on how Prince William and Princess Kate would react. Would they release a statement? Would there be a great reunion? Or would the British Royal Family’s tradition of Keep Calm and Carry On continue? Unsurprisingly, the Prince and Princess of Wales have quietly continued their royal work and carried on with their family life, avoiding any drama and gossip.
“Prince William and Kate Middleton have proved the old adage 'actions speak louder than words',” according to royal editor Duncan Larcombe, who says that “the bitter feud with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex enters a new phase” with their return to the U.K. Prince William and Princess Kate have carried on with their duties, stepping out for royal engagements and red carpets with no comment on other family developments. This calm carrying-on is “the regal equivalent of flexing their combined muscles in a show of solidarity that sent a message to the Sussexes,” according to Larcombe.
“So far, William and Kate have avoided saying anything publicly about the years-long feud with the Sussexes,” Larcorme wrote for Woman magazine. “They are clearly keen to meet the challenge posed by Harry and Meghan head-on.” Rather than responding to the family tensions and new challenges as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the U.K., Prince William and Princess Kate are keeping their noses to the ground and continuing their royal duties as a form of quiet response. In other words, they are Keeping Calm and Carrying On.
Queen Elizabeth II set the standard for Keep Calm and Carry On throughout her 70-year reign, spearheading the sensible royal response during World War II. Now, the royal motto faces celebrity gossip and sell-out book claims rather than The Blitz, but its soft power holds true in the face of any enemy. “It is often the subtle signs that count for so much when observing the actions and behaviour of members of the Royal Family,” wrote Larcombe.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour,Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.