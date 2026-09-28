Buckingham Palace Announces It's Transforming a Historic Space Into a Regal Christmas Wonderland

There’s nothing quite like Christmas in London, and a visit to Buckingham Palace is a holiday must. One of my favorite things to do is to take the special tour offered during the festive season and hit up the gift shop for one (or 10) of their incredible Christmas decorations. But this year, the Royal Collection Trust announced that it will also be adding a magical gift shop to its Royal Mews for the second year in a row.
The mews is home to the working royal stables at the palace, where visitors can view everything from the incredible Gold State Coach used at King Charles’s coronation to the carriage horses that take part in royal occasions. Although the Royal Mews might not be as popular of an attraction as the palace itself, it’s well worth a stop, especially over Christmas.
This holiday season, its shop will be transformed into a cozy and festive boutique featuring official royal gifts, food and drink from the Royal Collection Trust. I can’t resist a royal gift shop, and the Royal Mews will include some special additions for 2026.
According to the Royal Collection Trust, a new reusable and fillable advent calendar will be available at the Royal Mews and other palace shops, with the calendar showing an illustrated façade of Buckingham Palace that opens to reveal drawers ready to be filled with tiny gifts or candies.
I own an embarrassing number of the gorgeous hand-finished ornaments sold at the palace shops, and for 2026, my top choices are the recycled glass corgi wearing a crown and the Buckingham Palace tea caddy that matches the one I have in my kitchen. Also new this year (and ready for gifting) is the Royal Festive Pantry range including cakes, biscuits, festive preserves and traditional mince pies, along with hot chocolate and loose-leaf tea.
Can’t make it to London this holiday season? All of the gifts and treats available at the Royal Mews and other palace shops can be found online, with shipping worldwide.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.