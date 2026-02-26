Princess Kate Reveals an Important Item She Had to Be "Reminded" to Bring to Wales During Adorable Moment With Young Fan
The Prince and Princess of Wales braved the rain for a trip celebrating community volunteers.
Prince William and Princess Kate are marking St. David's Day early this year with a special trip to Wales—and they didn't let the rain slow them down. The Prince and Princess of Wales headed to Powys, Wales, on February 26 to celebrate the spirit of community, and Kate told one young fan that she had to be reminded to bring a very important accessory.
In a video shared on Instagram by Rebecca English of the Daily Mail, the Princess of Wales bends forward to speak with a young boy as a heavy rain falls down.
"I have got an umbrella," Kate said to the child. "Thank goodness someone reminded me!"
In another sweet moment, Princess of Wales played rock, paper, scissors with some children waiting in the rain to meet her. "Let's do it again. Rock, paper, scissors, shoot. Aw!" she exclaimed in a video posted on X by Emily Ferguson of the Daily Express.
The royals also interacted with kids while visiting the Oriel Davies art gallery, and Princess Kate shared some laughs with a little girl as she fastened a beaded necklace around Kate's neck.
As she often does when visiting Wales, the princess honored the country's flag with her outfit. Kate pulled old favorite pieces from her closet in various shades of berry and merlot, wearing a pleated skirt by Co and a Me+Em tie-neck blouse with a long, raspberry-hued coat by Alexander McQueen.
Burgundy Gianvito Rossi boots and Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings completed her look, along with a sprig of daffodil pinned to her coat to honor the national flower of Wales.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.