Princess Kate Reveals an Important Item She Had to Be "Reminded" to Bring to Wales During Adorable Moment With Young Fan

Prince William and Princess Kate are marking St. David's Day early this year with a special trip to Wales—and they didn't let the rain slow them down. The Prince and Princess of Wales headed to Powys, Wales, on February 26 to celebrate the spirit of community, and Kate told one young fan that she had to be reminded to bring a very important accessory.

In a video shared on Instagram by Rebecca English of the Daily Mail, the Princess of Wales bends forward to speak with a young boy as a heavy rain falls down.

"I have got an umbrella," Kate said to the child. "Thank goodness someone reminded me!"

In another sweet moment, Princess of Wales played rock, paper, scissors with some children waiting in the rain to meet her. "Let's do it again. Rock, paper, scissors, shoot. Aw!" she exclaimed in a video posted on X by Emily Ferguson of the Daily Express.

The Princess of Wales greeted local kids during her visit to Powys on February 26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate dressed in berry-toned shades for her trip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A little girl presents Princess Kate with a beaded necklace at the Oriel Davies art gallery in Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royals also interacted with kids while visiting the Oriel Davies art gallery, and Princess Kate shared some laughs with a little girl as she fastened a beaded necklace around Kate's neck.

As she often does when visiting Wales, the princess honored the country's flag with her outfit. Kate pulled old favorite pieces from her closet in various shades of berry and merlot, wearing a pleated skirt by Co and a Me+Em tie-neck blouse with a long, raspberry-hued coat by Alexander McQueen.

Burgundy Gianvito Rossi boots and Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings completed her look, along with a sprig of daffodil pinned to her coat to honor the national flower of Wales.