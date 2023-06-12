Princess Kate Nicknamed "The Princess of Slough" as Fans Notice Striking Similarity Between Her Recent Royal Engagements

Members of the Royal Family are always getting given new nicknames in the press—with sadly very few of these being particularly flattering.
But Princess Kate's new nickname is more tongue-in-cheek than offensive; though I'm highly unsure that it will take off by any stretch of the imagination.
A new analysis by the Mail on Sunday has shown that—as fervent royal fans might have noticed—close to a third of the Princess of Wales' royal engagements since she received her new title in September have taken place close to her new family home in Windsor, i.e. in the town itself or in nearby Slough, for example.
As such, one royal fan joked to the Mail, "Perhaps Kate ought to be retitled the Princess of Slough!"
Meanwhile, another source said, "It has been noted that there have been an awful lot of jobs for both Kate and William near their home. But they have always said that the kids come first so it stands to reason that they want one of them to be there for the school run."
For example, Princess Kate's recent visit to the Maidenhead Rugby Club will have put her at just a 15-minute drive from her home, and 15 minutes from Lambrook School, where her kids are enrolled.
The Wales family carried out their Coronation Big Help Out activities at the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough in May. Additionally, Kate visited the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough in February, and she and William visited the Windsor Foodshare food bank in January, among other engagements carried out close to their home.
I mean, who can blame them for wanting a shorter commute?
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
