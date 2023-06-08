FYI, Princess Kate Loves Lululemon Just as Much as You Do

Princess Kate is a sporty queen to be, and therefore needs to stock up on high-quality athletic gear. If, like me, you live in a pair of Lululemon leggings, you might find this royal trait highly relatable.

While visiting the Maidenhead Rugby Club on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales participated in a friendly game of "walking rugby," and obviously had to be dressed in clothes that allowed her to show off her impressive sporting skills.

As such, Kate showed up in a very normal person-like outfit, made up of a bright blue England Rugby training shirt with short sleeves and an English rose symbol on it, plus Sweaty Betty's Navy Blue Air Taper 27" Leg Run Pant, and—the pièce de résistance—a pair of Lululemon's almost sold out Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe in white and silver (luckily, they're available in more sizes in other colorways, in case you wanted to snag a pair for yourself).

The princess wore her hair in a neat ponytail and accessorized with a super affordable pair of chain-style gold hoop earrings by Orelia. On the day, she was also gifted some star-shaped earrings that were created in the memory of a teenage rugby player named Issy Phipps, who sadly died by suicide earlier this year.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

Sweaty Betty Navy Blue Air Taper 27" Leg Run Pant £34 at Brand Alley

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe $138 at Lululemon

Orelia 18K gold plated chain huggie hoop earrings $32 at ASOS

Writing about the visit on Instagram, Princess Kate said, "A fun morning chatting #ShapingUs at Maidenhead Rugby Club with Champion @ugomonye, and @EnglandRugby stars Courtney Lawes and @dannycare9 talking about fatherhood and @earlychildhood.

"Thanks for having us @maidenheadrfc!"