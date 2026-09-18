Not Le Pliage—Selena Gomez Just Proved Longchamp's Smaller It Bags Are Severely Underrated

Between the storied Le Pliage and the up-and-coming Le Smart, celebrities certainly have an affinity for Longchamp's bigger bags. But that's not to say they skip past the brand's more compact styles. On September 17, Selena Gomez didn't just protest the "no white after Labor Day" rule. She shone the street style spotlight on one of Longchamp's most underrated designs.
While en route to speak at the 2026 Fast Company Innovation Festival, the Rare Beauty founder showcased her latest (and first non-black) New York City look of the week. Her stylist, Erin Walsh, dressed her in a mock-neck bell-sleeve blouse, an asymmetrical pencil skirt, and pointy Gianvito Rossi pumps. From there, she shade-matched the calf-length skirt—and its buttoned drapery—to Longchamp's Looong Shoulder Bag. (Yes, that is its actual name.)
This take on the east-west bag trend comes in five shades, ranging from chocolate brown and cobalt blue to Gomez's creamy "Vanilla" color. The slim buckled strap and surprisingly spacious rectangular body (inspired by the silhouette of a horseback saddle) make it the perfect going-out purse. Better yet, the buckled band is removable, transforming the already accessible style into a grab-and-go clutch.
For the rest of her finishing touches, Gomez accessorized with black sunglasses, diamond hoop earrings and, of course, her Abril Barret engagement ring.
Longchamp
Looong M Shoulder Bag
Gianvito Rossi
105 Pumps
The Looong Shoulder Bag seems to be Gomez's introduction to the French leather goods label. However, it's been a big year for Longchamp, one that started with securing Rihanna's support back in January. She brought a rare Longchamp x Jeremy Scott tote to Barbados, but it wasn't your average Le Pliage. The laptop bag—known for its foldable recycled canvas and $180 price tag—boasted the yellow, white, blue, and red skull print called "Monster."
All that to say? The Le Pliage isn't the only It bag on Longchamp's shelves. So, don't be afraid to branch out. Keep scrolling for some of the label's most celebrity-beloved styles, including Gomez's Looong Shoulder Bag in different trendy shades.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.