Dakota Johnson Dressed Up Her Blazer-and-Jeans With 2026's Biggest Ballet Flats Trend

It's that time of year again: With the September weather, I could either layer up my late-summer looks or completely switch over my closet for fall. I wasn't committed to either choice until Dakota Johnson (my go-to fashion girl for street style inspiration) traded her summer uniform for fall's blazer-and-jeans formula. Thankfully, the high-vamp flats trend remains in Johnson's regular rotation. I wasn't ready to say goodbye to the It shoe of the summer.
On September 17, Johnson joined her Verity co-star, Anne Hathaway, at another press tour event in New York City. Compared to Hathaway's crocheted Cult Gaia dress, Johnson followed a more casual dress code: Her stylist, Kate Young, paired a black tank top with a cropped plaid blazer by Nili Lotan, ripped light-wash Levi's jeans, and the burgundy Jane Flats from Khaite.
The new (for her) shoes share the same slipper-style silhouette as the Phoebe Philo flats she wore on repeat this summer. However, one side boasts a patent leather sheen, while the other features a pony hair finish.
You may recognize the name and design details from Jennifer Lawrence's shoe collection. Early in the year, the New Yorker debuted an aqua blue pair of Jane Flats adorned in ostrich leather. Meanwhile, as recently as the 2026 US Open, Alexandra Daddario sported the half-suede, half-snakeskin style alongside white jeans and a Hermès Birkin bag.
And just like that, we have found the celebrity style circuit's "IYKYK" It shoe of the year.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.