As just reported in The Sun, Kate Middleton and Prince William just got back with their family from holiday.

Next up: The Kings Cup, which will see "The Duke and Duchess go head to head as skippers of individual sailing boats."

We just learned that Kate and Meghan Markle talk and text all the time—is an August playdate in their future??

Whenever Kate and William head out on a fabulous, well-deserved holiday, I become extremely nostalgic for all the Duchess appearances. I miss Kate! Don't judge me! But luckily, we just got word that the family of five is just back in London from their holiday at a private, chic, £27,000-a-week villa (go here for pics, they will not disappoint). Their next official engagement—barring something spontaneous between now and then—will be next week, and it promises to be a fun one. I am soooo excited.

Kate and William are hosting the inaugural The King's Cup on August 9, according to the royal website. The event will see "The Duke and Duchess go head to head as skippers of individual sailing boats, in an eight boat regatta race. The winning team will be awarded The King’s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes’ Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920."

The pair hope that the event will be hosted every year (yes PLZ) and will most likely tap into their jokingly competitive nature the pair have when they're out competing against each other at sporting events. And the photo ops will be incredible (see also, the America's Cup World Series Race in 2016, where William and Kate just casually hung off the side of a boat):

WPA Pool Getty Images

In May, Kate and William unveiled the King's Cup trophy, already looking like they're thinking of ways to beat each other in the upcoming race:

BEN STANSALL Getty Images

And here's the original announcement:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will host the inaugural regatta The King’s Cup this summer to raise awareness and funds for eight of Their Royal Highnesses’ patronages. pic.twitter.com/rcdRPCr8BA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2019

ALL the sports pics, please!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE