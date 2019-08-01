image
We're About to Get Kate Middleton and Prince William's First Outing Since Their Vacation

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
BEN STANSALL Getty Images
    • Next up: The Kings Cup, which will see "The Duke and Duchess go head to head as skippers of individual sailing boats."

        Whenever Kate and William head out on a fabulous, well-deserved holiday, I become extremely nostalgic for all the Duchess appearances. I miss Kate! Don't judge me! But luckily, we just got word that the family of five is just back in London from their holiday at a private, chic, £27,000-a-week villa (go here for pics, they will not disappoint). Their next official engagement—barring something spontaneous between now and then—will be next week, and it promises to be a fun one. I am soooo excited.

        Kate and William are hosting the inaugural The King's Cup on August 9, according to the royal website. The event will see "The Duke and Duchess go head to head as skippers of individual sailing boats, in an eight boat regatta race. The winning team will be awarded The King’s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes’ Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920."

        The pair hope that the event will be hosted every year (yes PLZ) and will most likely tap into their jokingly competitive nature the pair have when they're out competing against each other at sporting events. And the photo ops will be incredible (see also, the America's Cup World Series Race in 2016, where William and Kate just casually hung off the side of a boat):

        image
        WPA PoolGetty Images

        In May, Kate and William unveiled the King's Cup trophy, already looking like they're thinking of ways to beat each other in the upcoming race:

        image
        BEN STANSALL Getty Images

        And here's the original announcement:

        ALL the sports pics, please!

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
