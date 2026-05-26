Princess Kate Will Have U.K. Government “Leaping Around the Room” With “Incredibly Huge” News, Says Royal Editor
Hold on to your hats.
Princess Kate has just returned from her big solo trip to Italy, and according to Prince William, she’s just getting started. In an interview with Heart Radio, the Prince of Wales said that his wife was hoping to take on more overseas travel in the coming months, and according to the Mirror, Kate is planning to join William for a major trip this fall.
In the latest episode of the outlet’s royal podcast, “Pod Save The King,” royal editor Russell Myers said that if the Princess of Wales travels to India for the Earthshot Prize as rumored, it would be a major coup for the U.K. government. Prince William’s annual environmental awards are being held in Mumbai this November, and Myers noted that after Kate’s successful trip to Italy, her royal star power would be a much-welcomed addition to the event.
“She is prepared to go and accompany William not only for the Earthshot trip, but the people in the government and the foreign office will be leaping around the room I imagine,” Myers said. He noted that India is “not only a potential huge trading partner,” but the country “has a very significant place in the world with the war in Ukraine and the state of trade and the environment as well.”
The couple last visited India in 2016, when they embarked on a one-week tour that also included Bhutan. “I think they will not only take on Mumbai for Earthshot, but they’ll probably take one or two extra steps,” Myers said, predicting the Waleses would meet with India’s prime minister in Delhi.
Prior to her two-day visit to Italy, Princess Kate had not embarked on an overseas royal trip since her 2024 cancer diagnosis—something that the public has been “missing,” as Myers pointed out.
“I mean, these are huge, huge moments that we’ve been really missing from the Prince and Princess of Wales,” the royal editor added. “This is surely going to be just incredibly huge.”
On May 15, a palace source told the Mirror that nothing was set in stone for Princess Kate to come to India, but plans were in the works. “The Prince and Princess of Wales stand ready to assist the country however they can,” the source said. “The plans are in the early stages but it promises to be an amazing experience.”
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.