On a sunny afternoon in May, Prince William and Princess Kate hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace. Surrounded by their closest royal family members, the traditional garden party gave us a glimpse of what life will look like when they become King and Queen. Royal editor Emily Andrews wrote for Woman and Home that this particular event provided the “future blueprint” for Prince William and Princess Kate.

Prince William and Princess Kate hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales gave a "future blueprint." (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the Prince and Princess of Wales “hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace, with support from Zara Tindall and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh,” Emily Andrews wrote, this was “as good a snapshot as we’ll get for the Waleses’ future blueprint as King and Queen.” The support system they have in place now will surround them during that momentous change. This group is who we will most likely see up on the Buckingham Palace balcony during major royal events.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have proven to be invaluable support to the Prince and Princess of Wales, with Duchess Sophie described as Princess Kate’s “royal sister.” Zara Tindall, who is remarkably involved in royal ongoings for a non-working royal, and her husband, Mike Tindall, are incredibly close to Prince William and Princess Kate. Along with their children—the young cousins who clearly enjoy each others’ company—the future of the monarchy looks remarkably chummy. “There is a sense that everyone is working together, in a content and confident manner,” Andrews wrote.

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Duchess Sophie is known as Princess Kate's "royal sister." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Tindall is very close to her cousin, Prince William. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Andrews wrote that Prince William is “very much in control of his image and destiny,” and many of his choices—from the future of the Duchy of Cornwall to fangirling over Aston Villa—are a part of that. The family members invited to join him at the annual garden party where he is the lead guest also shape that image: friendly, kind, supportive, and down-to-earth.

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