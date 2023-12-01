Future Queen of Spain Princess Leonor Looks the Part in Carolina Herrera Coat

When it comes to royal families around the world, the future is female—Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Belgium all have females who will one day reign. The first in line to the Spanish throne is Princess Leonor, hailed as “Europe’s most glamorous young royal.”

She lived up to that billing as she joined her parents, King Felipe and the ever-chic Queen Letizia, as they attended the opening ceremony of the 15th Legislature of the Spanish Parliament in the Congress of Deputies in Madrid. Leonor’s appearance comes just a few weeks after swearing an oath to the Constitution to mark her eighteenth birthday.

For the occasion, the heir to the throne stunned in a midi green dress by Adolfo Domínguez, which she paired with a Carolina Herrera coat and handbag and Hugo Boss heels, all camel colored. Jewelry by Gold&Roses completed the look.

Leonor—who arrived in her own car, separate from her parents, to the engagement—is formally known as the Princess of Asturias and paired her look with medals of the Congress and the Senate around her neck, presented to her on her birthday. She also had the insignia of the great necklace of the Order of Charles III that her father gave her last month pinned on her dress, The Daily Express writes. “Reports suggested the royal’s choice of color was a sweet nod to her military side, as she is currently completing her training at the Military Academy in Zaragoza,” the outlet reports.

Letizia wore a wine-colored midi dress and black cape with a fur collar by Carolina Herrera. Leonor’s younger sister, Infanta Sofia, did not attend alongside the other three members of her family as she is studying for her international baccalaureate at the British boarding school UWC Atlantic College in Wales.