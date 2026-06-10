Queen Mary Masters Sporty Style In Retro-Inspired Denim

The New York Knicks are in the NBA Finals, the FIFA World Cup kicks off soon, and my algorithm is unusually sporty. As someone with interests focused more on royals and fashion, rather than team captains and uniforms, it’s nice when the cultural zeitgeist (yay sports!) and my own interests can coexist. Queen Mary of Denmark combined the two when she pulled off a Sporty Spice-worthy outfit for a royal engagement at a sports center, and it’s a mastery of team-supporting style.

Queen Mary attended the LykkeCup. (Image credit: Mary Fonden)

Queen Mary took part in the sporting events. (Image credit: Mary Fonden)

Queen Mary was attending the LykkeCup, the final competition of the LykkeLiga, which translates to ‘Happy League.’ According to the LykkeLiga website, the organization is a “joyful international handball community of children and youngsters with cognitive disabilities.” Over 900 children from around Denmark came together for the event, which aims “to contribute to fighting loneliness, breaking down prejudices and promoting health” for these families. The event was full of joy and smiles, and Queen Mary met with players and their families and took part in some of the sporting events.

For her sporting-chic style, Queen Mary paired a LykkeLiga team shirt with a pair of wide flared jeans and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. The Hugo Boss Modern 70s flare jeans were described by the brand as “retro-inspired,” with the wide flare and washed denim giving off a definite vintage vibe. Paired with the classic Stan Smith sneaker, which reached icon status in the late 1970s, the whole outfit had a feeling of classic sporting nostalgia.

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Queen Mary's outfit had a 70s vibe. (Image credit: Mary Fonden)

Princess Kate has employed the same sporting style combination. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal combination of team shirt + jeans + classic sneakers is nothing new—Princess Kate, then the Duchess of Cambridge, employed the outfit formula several times during the 2012 London Olympics and again throughout the years for various sporting events. Queen Mary’s wider cut of jeans and trending sneakers updates the look for a modern sport style moment.

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TOPICS Queen Mary